Industry’s most power-efficient mid-range FPGA

28 June 2023 Edge Computing & IIoT

The new imperatives of the intelligent edge – power efficiency, security and reliability – are forcing system architects and design engineers to find new solutions. For the growing number of system designers switching to PolarFire FPGAs and SoCs, Microchip has announced new development resources and design services to aid the move. These include the industry’s first mid-range industrial edge stack, ready-to-customise cryptography and boot libraries, and new tools to convert existing FPGA designs to PolarFire devices.

The additions expand Microchip FPGA’s comprehensive suite of tools and services supporting the PolarFire family of devices, and includes the only RISC-V SoC FPGA shipping in volume production.

“The intelligent edge demands the very best in power efficiency, security, safety and reliability,” said Shakeel Peera, vice president of strategy for Microchip FPGA. “Our new mid-range industrial edge stack and related tools offer more than just automation IP, as they enable secure edge compute, analytics, machine learning and high-availability data interconnects for Industrial IoT end points.”

“Customers are switching to PolarFire FPGAs and SoCs because they can create products that weren’t possible before, establish clear product differentiation, and accelerate their time to innovation,” said Bruce Weyer, corporate vice president of Microchip FPGA. “Our mid-range technology leadership and unmatched RISC-V-based compute solutions offer system architects unprecedented design flexibility and efficiency.”

To back its FPGA-based embedded processor portfolio, Microchip offers broad RISC-V development support with more than 60 companies.

The new resources that promise to offer immediate benefits at the design and development stage include:

• A comprehensive industrial edge stack for Open Platform Communications/Unified Architecture (OPC/UA)-based IIoT applications.

• Cryptography and boot soft IP libraries that can be fully customised. They join more than

200 proven, optimised and easy-to-use processor soft cores and other Microchip FPGA IP elements and more than 120 third-party cores. Each library element is optimised for the best area and timing with PolarFire FPGAs and SoCs for fast designs and prototypes.

• A high-performance AI/ML development flow that lets algorithm creators build their own mid-range FPGAs. This solution features SmartHLS compiler software, the VectorBlox accelerator software development kit (SDK) and neural-network IP.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 8316
Fax: +27 11 315 1711
Email: [email protected]
www: www.asic.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASIC Design Services


Further reading:

SMARC module with Intel Gracemont CPU architecture
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Edge Computing & IIoT
For the first time in this performance segment, new advanced instruction sets and Intel Deep Learning Boost are supported, providing for a wealth of smart applications.

Read more...
Ultra-compact Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 module
Quectel Wireless Solutions Edge Computing & IIoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched its latest Quectel FCM360W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, combining a high-performance processor with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities.

Read more...
Secure element IC with advanced ECC capabilities
Future Electronics Edge Computing & IIoT
The ATECC608B by Microchip is a secure element from the Microchip CryptoAuthentication portfolio with advanced Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) capabilities.

Read more...
eBook for all IIoT needs
Edge Computing & IIoT
IIoT is very much a part of the manufacturing and processing landscape, and devices need to be efficient and secure for the systems to work flawlessly.

Read more...
Octal ARINC 429 receiver development kit with SPI host interface
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced the release of a new ARINC 429 development kit, the ADK-35981, which demonstrates the operation of its HI-35981, an Octal ARINC 429 receiver.

Read more...
Webinar: Get IoT sensor data with Golioth and ModusToolbox
Edge Computing & IIoT
Join the webinar to learn how Infineon's ModusToolbox users can immediately connect their projects to the internet using Golioth, a commercial IoT development platform.

Read more...
Integrated development kit speeds design of FPGA-based satellite systems
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Developers can prototype with the same low power, high-throughput Radiation-Tolerant (RT) FPGA that will be used in spaceflight.

Read more...
Single Pair Ethernet devices transform IIoT at the edge
RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT
Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology is setting the stage for all-Ethernet IIoT and industrial Operational Technology (OT) networks that are built with a new class of synchronised low-speed Ethernet edge devices.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC available for long-range deployments
RS Components (SA) Edge Computing & IIoT
Silicon Labs’ SoC is ideal for long-range, low-power transmissions, capable of broadcasting up to 3 km with minimal data loss in dense, urban environments when coupled with the EFF01 front-end module.

Read more...
Configurable 11th generation industrial AI computing
Brandwagon Distribution Edge Computing & IIoT
The fanless industrial PC can be customised with a choice of CPU, memory, storage and pre-installed operating system.

Read more...











