Top-performing Industrial Ethernet IC

28 June 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The NCN26010 by onsemi is a top-performing Industrial Ethernet MAC + PHY IC controller. The chip provides high performance and reliability, and interfaces seamlessly with other components in an electronic communication design. The Industrial Ethernet 10BASE-T1S standard enables performance in Industrial 4.0 Factory Transformation applications, employing fast, reliable, uniform communication using Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE).

onsemi’s NCN26010 controller integrates features such as enhanced noise immunity mode, collision detection masking, physical layer collision avoidance (PLCA), and MAC address filtering, making this controller a compelling choice for many industrial designs, including those with networked sensors.

To further aid the design process, onsemi boasts an evaluation board for the NCN26010. The NCN26010XMNEVB 10BASE-T1S MACPHY evaluation board is designed to allow customers access to onsemi’s NCN26010 SPI-enabled 10BASE-T1S MACPHY. Its main purpose is to demonstrate the MACPHYs basic functionality and it doubles as a lab tool to allow customers to develop their own embedded software drivers for the NCN26010 device.

