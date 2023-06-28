Recently launched family of 32-bit µCs

28 June 2023

NXP has recently launched its LPC860 family of 32-bit microcontrollers that fully support existing software solutions and programming environments developed by NXP.

The LPC860 integrates a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ CPU, with a maximum clock frequency of 60 MHz, built-in nested interrupts, and a system tick timer for time tracking. The family offers up to 64 kB of flash memory and 8 kB SRAM. The microcontrollers also provide strengthened code read protection, ideal for security in commercial products.

In addition to internal booting, the LPC860 also supports boot loaders that enable firmware updates in the field, and this can be used to provide additional security measures after deployment.

The LPC860 has up to 54 GPIO and a 12-bit ADC connected to 12 selectable input channels providing sample rates up to 1,9 Msps. For applications that require larger currents, four pins on the LPC860 support 20 mA current source and sink.

The devices include numerous digital peripherals, including an I3C and an I2C port, 2 x SPI, and 3 x USART ports, providing engineers with multiple bus options. The LPC860 includes two FlexTimers with DMA capabilities and selectable hardware triggers. Not only can these timers be used in motor controller applications, but dedicated motor fault detection allows for the LCP860 to shut down an external motor upon detecting faults. A self-wakeup timer is also integrated, which can resume CPU operation from sleep after a predefined time.

The LPC860 family integrates an internal voltage regulator for powering the internal core, thus only requiring a single voltage input.

This family of microcontrollers is ideal for applications in motor control, lighting, battery charging, and PC I3C accessories.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





