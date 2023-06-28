Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Radar MPU for 77 GHz applications

28 June 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The S32R41 from NXP Semiconductors is a radar microprocessor unit (MPU) dedicated to advanced 77 GHz radar applications. The architecture features an Arm Cortex-A53 running at 800 MHz and two Arm Cortex-M7 cores running at 400 MHz, integrated with lockstep core configuration, making them ASIL D capable. These are combined with dedicated radar processing accelerators to create an optimal radar processing chain.

The comprehensive feature set enables the S32R41 family to meet the requirements of advanced high-resolution corner and front radar applications. The high-performance processing, in combination with Dual MIPI CSI interfaces and 8 MB of local SRAM, enable high-resolution radar systems that are required for L2 autonomous driving applications.

The MPU has an operating temperature range of -40 to 150°C. It is designed to target automotive, industrial and consumer radar applications, with emphasis on adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane change assistance, park assist, and reverse-AEB.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The promise of seamless interoperability in smart homes
Altron Arrow Smart Home Automation
Designed for smart homes and smart buildings, Matter ensures seamless interactions between connected devices across different IP technologies.

Read more...
Industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
GigaDevice has announced the industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash, GD25LE128EXH, in the ultra-compact 3 x 3 x 0,4 mm FO-USON8 package.

Read more...
Highly integrated home automation solution
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Combined with new communication methods and a cryptographic accelerator, the PSoC 4100S Max can lift existing and new designs to the next level.

Read more...
Recently launched family of 32-bit µCs
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s LPC860 integrates a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ CPU, with a maximum clock frequency of 60 MHz, built-in nested interrupts, and a system tick timer for time tracking.

Read more...
Absolute digital output barometer with Qvar
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
STMicroelectronics’ ILPS22QS is a dual full-scale 4060 hPa absolute digital output barometer with integrated Qvar sensor.

Read more...
Why using PassThru technology can help extend an energy storage system’s life
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
PassThru mode is a controller operation that enables a power source to connect to a load directly, and is used in buck-boost or boost converters to improve efficiency and electromagnetic compatibility.

Read more...
Supercapacitor modules suitable for high-voltage rates
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
These modules by Cornell Dubilier simplify the application of supercapacitors for large energy storage, providing designers with an easy and safe alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

Read more...
High-voltage MCU with buck-boost battery charger
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s newly released EX-PD PMG1-B1 is a single-chip solution that combines USB-C port controller with microcontroller unit and buck-boost battery charging.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC with built-in AI/ML accelerator
Altron Arrow AI & ML
A dual-band SoC, the FG28 includes radios for sub-Gigahertz (GHz) and 2,4 GHz Bluetooth LE, and a built-in AI/ML accelerator for machine learning inference.

Read more...
Cryptography: Fundamentals of the modern approach
DSP, Micros & Memory
Analog Devices has compiled an online resource detailing a series of application notes on cryptography, which takes an engineering rather than a theoretical approach.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved