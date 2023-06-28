Radar MPU for 77 GHz applications

The S32R41 from NXP Semiconductors is a radar microprocessor unit (MPU) dedicated to advanced 77 GHz radar applications. The architecture features an Arm Cortex-A53 running at 800 MHz and two Arm Cortex-M7 cores running at 400 MHz, integrated with lockstep core configuration, making them ASIL D capable. These are combined with dedicated radar processing accelerators to create an optimal radar processing chain.

The comprehensive feature set enables the S32R41 family to meet the requirements of advanced high-resolution corner and front radar applications. The high-performance processing, in combination with Dual MIPI CSI interfaces and 8 MB of local SRAM, enable high-resolution radar systems that are required for L2 autonomous driving applications.

The MPU has an operating temperature range of -40 to 150°C. It is designed to target automotive, industrial and consumer radar applications, with emphasis on adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane change assistance, park assist, and reverse-AEB.

