World’s smallest 2-18 GHz 10 W front end module

28 June 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Qorvo has announced the world’s first front end power module covering the 2-18 GHz frequency range. The QPF0219 is a 10 W multi-chip Front End Module (FEM) that integrates a transmit/receive (T/R) switch, a limiter, a low-noise amplifier and a power amplifier, making it ideal for electronic warfare, multifunction wideband arrays, radar and communications applications.

Available in an 8 x 8 mm air cavity QFN package, the QPF0219 delivers exceptional performance in a highly compact footprint. The multi-die QPF0219 offers the optimal semiconductor technology for each functional block to maximise performance in challenging radar applications. The power amplifier and T/R switch utilise GaN-on-SiC, while the limiter and LNA use GaAs technology. Transmit power is 10 W saturated with 20% PAE, and large signal gain is 13 dB. The receiver noise figure is 4 dB, small signal gain is 14 dB and the P1dB is 21 dBm.

Doug Bostrom, general manager of Qorvo’s defence and aerospace group in the High Performance Analog business, said, “The Qorvo portfolio of front end modules continues to surpass every performance parameter – power, power-added efficiency and bandwidth – all in exceptionally compact packages. These newest additions reflect our continued commitment to providing defence and communication system designers with the highest-performing solutions that reduce component count, footprint and costs.”

