World’s smallest 2-18 GHz 10 W front end module

Qorvo has announced the world’s first front end power module covering the 2-18 GHz frequency range. The QPF0219 is a 10 W multi-chip Front End Module (FEM) that integrates a transmit/receive (T/R) switch, a limiter, a low-noise amplifier and a power amplifier, making it ideal for electronic warfare, multifunction wideband arrays, radar and communications applications.
Available in an 8 x 8 mm air cavity QFN package, the QPF0219 delivers exceptional performance in a highly compact footprint. The multi-die QPF0219 offers the optimal semiconductor technology for each functional block to maximise performance in challenging radar applications. The power amplifier and T/R switch utilise GaN-on-SiC, while the limiter and LNA use GaAs technology. Transmit power is 10 W saturated with 20% PAE, and large signal gain is 13 dB. The receiver noise figure is 4 dB, small signal gain is 14 dB and the P1dB is 21 dBm.
Doug Bostrom, general manager of Qorvo’s defence and aerospace group in the High Performance Analog business, said, “The Qorvo portfolio of front end modules continues to surpass every performance parameter – power, power-added efficiency and bandwidth – all in exceptionally compact packages. These newest additions reflect our continued commitment to providing defence and communication system designers with the highest-performing solutions that reduce component count, footprint and costs.”
Top-performing Industrial Ethernet IC Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
onsemi’s NCN26010 is a top-performing Industrial Ethernet MAC + PHY IC controller that provides high performance and reliability, and interfaces seamlessly with other components.
Read more...Flex Your Factory Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Buoyed by advances in wireless networking technologies, the fixed serial production line model for factories is quickly evolving into a more flexible factory environment.
Read more...Wireless security and Industry 4.0 TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G technology has and will continue to transform telecommunications, and although its arrival is significant, so too is the potential rise in cybersecurity risk.
Read more...Functional safety over EtherCAT Eagle Africa Technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HMS Networks’ Ixxat Safe T100 is an all-in-one safety solution which allows device manufacturers and machine builders to implement configurable, safe inputs and outputs in applications up to SIL 3 and ...
Read more...Company Profile: Inteto Connect
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Where previously clients preferred to engineer their own solutions, today the focus is on providing turnkey solutions by an expert in the field with the ability to tailor it to the exact specification required by the client.