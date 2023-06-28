Categories

AI & ML



Arm Cortex-M7 MCU product family

28 June 2023 AI & ML

The GD32H7 series offers superior processing power with power efficiency, rich connectivity, and comprehensive security functions. The GD32H7 MCU portfolio consists of 27-part numbers in three series, available in five package types: BGA176, LQFP176, LQFP144, BGA100, and LQFP100.

The GD32H7 MCU series adopts an Arm Cortex-M7 high-performance core based on Armv7E-M architecture, with up to 600 MHz clock frequency. Its performance is further enhanced by the high bandwidth AXI + AHB bus and the six-stage pipeline architecture with branch prediction capability. The integrated advanced Digital Signal Processing (DSP) hardware accelerator and double-precision Floating-Point Unit (FPU), and the hardware Trigonometric Mathematic Unit (TMU) and Filter Accelerator (FAC), significantly reduce the CPU loading and increase its processing efficiency.

The integrated memories on GD32H7 MCU series are 1024 to 3840 kB Flash and 1024 kB SRAM, including 512 kB of configurable Tightly Coupled Memory (TCM) for zero-wait state execution of critical instructions and data. The 64 kB high-speed L1-Cache (I-Cache, D-Cache) further increases CPU processing efficiency and real-time performance.

The MCU series integrates various peripherals, including 8x USART, 4x I2C, 6x SPI, 4x I2S, 2x SDIO, and 2x Octal SPI ports with real-time decryption supported by a Real-Time Detection (RTDEC) module. The GD32H7 has 2x USB2.0 OTG interfaces, supporting full-speed and high-speed operation modes. It also integrates 3x CAN-FD modules and 2x Ethernet interfaces to meet the demand for high-speed communication.

The GD32H7 series provides excellent graphics display and audio/video connectivity solutions. It has a TFT-LCD controller and an image processing accelerator (IPA) for 2D image processing operations such as overlay, rotation, zoom in/out, and conversion among multiple colour modes. The product also integrates an 8-bit to 14-bit digital camera interface for video and image capture and transmission.

With an advanced manufacturing process, attractive cost, and outstanding application potential, the GD32H7 MCU series is ideal for signal processing, high-accuracy motor control, digital power supplies, energy storage, audio/voice recognition, and graphic/image applications. Thanks to its ultra-high CPU core clock speed and large memory size, the product also supports applications requiring intensive processing capabilities, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The product samples and development tools will be gradually introduced starting June 2023, with mass production targeted in Q4 2023.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


