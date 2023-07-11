Webinar: Optimising sensing applications

28 June 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Mouser and Microchip have teamed up for a brand-new webinar titled ‘Optimising sensing applications with PIC and AVR MCUs’.

The modern PIC and AVR MCUs provide features that make them the perfect addition to applications requiring low power, robust and dynamic sensing capabilities. This webinar will discuss new enhancements, including advanced analogue on new devices and how these can be easily configured in Microchip's easy-to-use toolchain.

The webinar will cover the following topics:

• How newer PIC and AVR devices enable low power, robust and responsive sensor data acquisition.

• Ease-of-use tools like the MPLAB Code Configurator to quickly develop and deploy applications.

• How to interconnect with other devices to optimise system performance.

Date: 11 July 2023

Time: 16:00 SAST

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/KoV6





