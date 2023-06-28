July’s Masterclass topics announced

Quectel has released its upcoming Masterclass schedule for July. The Masterclass series are designed to prepare engineers and technicians for the new wave of connected technologies.
Throughout the month of July Quectel’s experts will guide attendees through some of the most powerful and transformative current and upcoming technology, and most importantly, how to extract the most value from it. With topics on 5G capabilities, Wi-Fi application development, antenna integration and more, these webinars are an excellent opportunity to learn from those that are shaping the IoT.
RF high-pass filter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MFHP-000XXCH series from Marki Microwave are passive high-pass filter MMICs with passbands from 2 to 36 GHz, and a passband insertion loss of less than 1,30 dB.
Read more...Top-performing Industrial Ethernet IC Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
onsemi’s NCN26010 is a top-performing Industrial Ethernet MAC + PHY IC controller that provides high performance and reliability, and interfaces seamlessly with other components.
Read more...Flex Your Factory Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Buoyed by advances in wireless networking technologies, the fixed serial production line model for factories is quickly evolving into a more flexible factory environment.
Read more...Wireless security and Industry 4.0 TRX Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G technology has and will continue to transform telecommunications, and although its arrival is significant, so too is the potential rise in cybersecurity risk.
Read more...Functional safety over EtherCAT Eagle Africa Technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HMS Networks’ Ixxat Safe T100 is an all-in-one safety solution which allows device manufacturers and machine builders to implement configurable, safe inputs and outputs in applications up to SIL 3 and ...