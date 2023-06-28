July’s Masterclass topics announced

Throughout the month of July Quectel’s experts will guide attendees through some of the most powerful and transformative current and upcoming technology, and most importantly, how to extract the most value from it. With topics on 5G capabilities, Wi-Fi application development, antenna integration and more, these webinars are an excellent opportunity to learn from those that are shaping the IoT.

The MFHP-000XXCH series from Marki Microwave are passive high-pass filter MMICs with passbands from 2 to 36 GHz, and a passband insertion loss of less than 1,30 dB.Quectel Wireless Solutions has launched its latest Quectel FCM360W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, combining a high-performance processor with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities.onsemi’s NCN26010 is a top-performing Industrial Ethernet MAC + PHY IC controller that provides high performance and reliability, and interfaces seamlessly with other components.Qorvo’s QPF0219 is a 10 W multi-chip Front End Module (FEM) that integrates a transmit/receive switch, a limiter, a low-noise amplifier and a power amplifier.As private wireless networks become more important, many organisations have begun using cellular technologies, like LTE and 5G, rather than other networking technologies, like Wi-Fi, for these networks.Buoyed by advances in wireless networking technologies, the fixed serial production line model for factories is quickly evolving into a more flexible factory environment.5G technology has and will continue to transform telecommunications, and although its arrival is significant, so too is the potential rise in cybersecurity risk.Anritsu Corporation has announced a strategic partnership with Spirent Communications that will play a key role in helping to configure an Open RAN ecosystem.Whether you are considering 5G or LTE, the goal of Sierra Wireless is to paint a picture of what is possible and provide practical tips for getting started with your own private network.HMS Networks’ Ixxat Safe T100 is an all-in-one safety solution which allows device manufacturers and machine builders to implement configurable, safe inputs and outputs in applications up to SIL 3 and