Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



July’s Masterclass topics announced

28 June 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel has released its upcoming Masterclass schedule for July. The Masterclass series are designed to prepare engineers and technicians for the new wave of connected technologies.

Throughout the month of July Quectel’s experts will guide attendees through some of the most powerful and transformative current and upcoming technology, and most importantly, how to extract the most value from it. With topics on 5G capabilities, Wi-Fi application development, antenna integration and more, these webinars are an excellent opportunity to learn from those that are shaping the IoT.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/L37P



