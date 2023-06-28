RF high-pass filter

The MFHP-000XXCH series from Marki Microwave are passive high-pass filter MMICs with passbands from 2 to 36 GHz. They have a passband insertion loss of less than 1,30 dB, and provide a stopband rejection of up to 79 dB. With a return loss of between 5 and 20 dB, and an operating temperature range of -55 to 100°C, this series is suitable for a wide range of commercial applications.

These filters utilise GaAs MMIC technology that allows the production of smaller filter constructions that replace larger form factor circuit board constructions. They have tight fabrication tolerances that allow for less unit-to-unit variation than traditional filter technologies. The filters are available in a wire-bondable die package that measures 2,40 x 2,40 x 0,10 mm.

