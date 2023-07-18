Webinar: Creating custom acoustic recognition algorithms
28 June 2023
DSP, Micros & Memory
Silicon Labs and SensiML is offering a webinar on ‘Creating custom acoustic recognition algorithms with SensiML and SiLabs’. Join the free webinar to learn how to cover the complete design flow for developing AI-based acoustic recognition applications using SensiML Knowledge Packs and Silicon Labs wireless SoCs.
Attendees will learn:
• How to build an IoT edge ML model to recognise specific sounds or voice commands.
• How to properly collect and label an audio dataset for purposes of teaching your ML model.
• How to convert a working ML model into firmware running on a low-power microcontroller.
• How to perform the above steps with little or no data science expertise using AutoML.
Date: 18 July 2023
Time: 18:00 SAST
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/Lg35
