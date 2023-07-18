Webinar: Creating custom acoustic recognition algorithms

28 June 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Silicon Labs and SensiML is offering a webinar on ‘Creating custom acoustic recognition algorithms with SensiML and SiLabs’. Join the free webinar to learn how to cover the complete design flow for developing AI-based acoustic recognition applications using SensiML Knowledge Packs and Silicon Labs wireless SoCs.

Attendees will learn:

• How to build an IoT edge ML model to recognise specific sounds or voice commands.

• How to properly collect and label an audio dataset for purposes of teaching your ML model.

• How to convert a working ML model into firmware running on a low-power microcontroller.

• How to perform the above steps with little or no data science expertise using AutoML.

Date: 18 July 2023

Time: 18:00 SAST

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/Lg35





