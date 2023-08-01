Webinar: Cleanliness testing and process monitoring

IPC recently changed the way circuit assemblies are deemed clean or dirty. There is no longer a one-size-fits-all cleanliness standard. New IPC requirements call for the submission of objective evidence in determining if the volume of contamination on a circuit assembly would affect reliability on your assembly. IPC also implemented a process monitoring requirement to assure your cleaning process is under control.

Team Texpand, a Cape Town-based community robotics team won first place in the FIRST World Robotics Championships THINK award which goes to the team that demonstrates the best solution to removing engineering obstacles through creative and scientific thinking.Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the appointment of two new team members, one as receptionist and another as part of the internal sales team.The powers of the new Minister of Energy, as promulgated by President Cyril Ramaphosa, appear to be limited and his areas of responsibility overlap with those of other ministers.The annual Hackathon is seeing 530 hackers and 140 organisations, spanning nine industries, participate using the SAS Viya artificial intelligence (AI)-based automation platform.Conical Technologies, a company specialising in microwave, power supplies and lithium-based batteries, DC to DC converters, EMF safety, and fibre equipment, was started in 2010.Soon after the democratic elections in 1994, the South African government declared 16 June as National Youth Day, and June as Youth Month. This was done in the hopes of ushering in a new era which fosteredSamtec has recently updated its signal integrity handbook to help customers gain a greater understanding of SI, allowing them to make informed decisions when selecting high-speed interconnects.Anritsu Corporation and MediaTek Incorporated have successfully verified the performance and functions of MediaTek’s Filogic chip for IEEE802.11be WLAN, by testing RF characteristics with the network mode.Avnet Abacus, a regional business unit of Avnet, has been recognised by TE Connectivity as its best performing distributor for the second year running.The company reported net revenues of $4,25 billion, a gross margin of 49,7%, an operating margin of 28,3%, and net income of $1,04 billion.