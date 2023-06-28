Categories

Battery protection evaluation board

Battery protection evaluation board

28 June 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Applications with lithium-ion batteries use battery management systems (BMSs) to monitor the battery state, and ensure safe operation. The BMS is typically equipped with an electronic switch that disconnects the battery from the charger or loads under critical conditions such as overcharge, undercharge and short circuit.

Infineon now offers its EVAL_BDPS_DRIVER evaluation board, with EiceDRIVER 2EDF7175F, which allows a modular driving of high and low side back-to-back MOSFETs and a high MOSFET parallelisation count. It enables fast and easy prototyping of battery protection of battery packs with nominal voltages of 48 V and below.

Key features and benefits of the system include:

• Stackable, to allow a high count of parallelisation.

• Onboard test points.

• Graphical user interface.

• Easy to use.

• Fast prototyping.

• Manage high current rates greater than 3 kA.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


