Battery protection evaluation board

Applications with lithium-ion batteries use battery management systems (BMSs) to monitor the battery state, and ensure safe operation. The BMS is typically equipped with an electronic switch that disconnects the battery from the charger or loads under critical conditions such as overcharge, undercharge and short circuit.
Infineon now offers its EVAL_BDPS_DRIVER evaluation board, with EiceDRIVER 2EDF7175F, which allows a modular driving of high and low side back-to-back MOSFETs and a high MOSFET parallelisation count. It enables fast and easy prototyping of battery protection of battery packs with nominal voltages of 48 V and below.
Key features and benefits of the system include:
• Stackable, to allow a high count of parallelisation.
Read more...Next-gen embedded motor controller RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.
Read more...Electronic loads up to 30 kW Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Available in conventional and regenerative topologies, these DC electronic loads from EA Elektro-Automatik offer power ratings up to 15 kW in 3U or 30 kW in 4U chassis with maximum 2000 V DC.
Read more...500 W military-grade DC/DC converter Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDM-500 series features a range of 500 W military-grade isolated DC/DC converters with a wide input voltage range of 9-36 V DC, and either a 12, 15, 24, 28 or 48 V DC output.
Read more...Converters with an ultra-wide 12:1 input Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGRI-20, -40 and -80 series feature a wide 12-160 V input voltage range which is ideal for covering all typical battery/bus voltages including 24, 36, 48, 72, 96, 110 and 125 V.
Read more...Range of DC/DC power converters Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series of converters, released by Mornsun, is a high-performance DC/DC converter that features 400 W output power, and is specifically designed for a variety of railway applications.
Read more...Isolated MOSFET driver RS Components (SA)
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.
Read more...MEAN WELL power solutions Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The main functions of the MEAN WELL DC/DC converters include improved system isolation, voltage conversion (boost/buck), and voltage regulation.