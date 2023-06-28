Sensors, actuators, microcontrollers, communication modules, and security components are part of every IoT device. Infineon is calling upon the community of global developers to build projects that connect Infineon’s MCU development platforms with additional hardware (sensors, actuators, etc.), and bring it to life by creating device libraries that can be publicly reused.
In collaboration with hackster.io, Infineon has started a design challenge featuring ModbusToolbox, Zephyr, MicroPython, and XMC-for-Arduino. To get the ball rolling, they are also hosting a webinar titled ‘Ecosystems for PSoC and XMC MCUs – More than just an IDE, more than just a device’.
This webinar will cover a selection of supported ecosystems available for PSoC and XMC microcontrollers. The session will provide an overview of ModusToolbox Software, Zephyr, MicroPython, and XMC-for-Arduino, and what additional resources are available to bring your ideas to realisation and to start interfacing your microcontroller to the world around you.
The webinar will also cover the details regarding the ‘Connect Things with Code’ design challenge.
Recently launched family of 32-bit µCs
NXP’s LPC860 integrates a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ CPU, with a maximum clock frequency of 60 MHz, built-in nested interrupts, and a system tick timer for time tracking.
Radar MPU for 77 GHz applications
The S32R41 from NXP Semiconductors is a radar microprocessor unit which uses Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores, combined with dedicated radar processing accelerators, to create an optimal radar processing chain.
STM32 family of microcontrollers
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.