Connect things with code

28 June 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Sensors, actuators, microcontrollers, communication modules, and security components are part of every IoT device. Infineon is calling upon the community of global developers to build projects that connect Infineon’s MCU development platforms with additional hardware (sensors, actuators, etc.), and bring it to life by creating device libraries that can be publicly reused.

In collaboration with hackster.io, Infineon has started a design challenge featuring ModbusToolbox, Zephyr, MicroPython, and XMC-for-Arduino. To get the ball rolling, they are also hosting a webinar titled ‘Ecosystems for PSoC and XMC MCUs – More than just an IDE, more than just a device’.

This webinar will cover a selection of supported ecosystems available for PSoC and XMC microcontrollers. The session will provide an overview of ModusToolbox Software, Zephyr, MicroPython, and XMC-for-Arduino, and what additional resources are available to bring your ideas to realisation and to start interfacing your microcontroller to the world around you.

The webinar will also cover the details regarding the ‘Connect Things with Code’ design challenge.

Date: 27 July 2023

Time: 18:00 SAST

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/LaXy

Credit(s)

Infineon Technologies





