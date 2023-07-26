Low-profile baseplate-cooled power solutions

XP Power has announced a new series of low profile, baseplate-cooled 160 W AC/DC power solutions, to complement the previously released 75 and 110 W versions. The new units are intended for use in semiconductor manufacturing and industrial technology applications including test and measurement, factory automation and process control, with a focus on solving cooling, air pollution and integration issues.
The new ASB series are compact and complete AC/DC power supplies that include an EMC filter, AC fuse and bulk storage capacitor, making them ready for direct-to-PCB installation into an end application where they can operate with a baseplate temperature in the range -40 to +90°C. These units can operate globally with a universal input range of 90 to 264 V AC. The series offers a total of six single DC output voltages: 12, 15, 24, 36, 48 and 54 V DC.
The 110 and 160 W versions are full-brick baseplate cooled modules measuring just 61 x 116 x 20 mm, with the 75 W models housed in half-brick packages measuring 58 x 61 x 17 mm. This, along with efficiency levels up to 93%, achieves some of the highest power density levels currently available in this type of device. As such, the rugged units are suitable for use in sealed enclosures including ATEX-approved equipment, as the baseplate cooling removes any need for forced cooling.
As a complete solution, the ASB modules offer inbuilt protection mechanisms including overcurrent, overvoltage and overtemperature. Effective heat removal via the baseplate ensures elevated levels of reliability and ease of integration.
New look for Vepac Electronics online Vepac Electronics
News
Vepac Electronics, a primary supplier of industrial electronic components to the South African industry, has had a major overhaul of its website.
Read more...IHLP design calculator
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s Design Calculator Express is designed to allow the user to determine the best IHLx inductor to use in their buck or boost converter design.
Read more...250 W DC/DC converter module Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
This high-reliability quarter brick converter, ideal for mission-critical applications, offers a permanent input voltage range of 16 to 75 V DC (up to 80 V DC for 1 s) and a constant output voltage of 28 V DC.
Read more...Power converters
Power Electronics / Power Management
TME offers a wide range of PCB-mount and open-frame converters manufactured by Cincon.
Read more...Compact mil-grade 4 kW inverter RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 4000 W 115/230 V AC output inverter combines a low mass with an easy-to-use design for military, airborne, naval, and mobile high-reliability applications.
Read more...Automotive grade isolated MOSFET driver RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.
Read more...Battery protection evaluation board EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon now offers its EVAL_BDPS_DRIVER evaluation board, which allows a modular driving of high and low side back-to-back MOSFETs and a high MOSFET parallelisation count.
Read more...Next-gen embedded motor controller RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.
Read more...Electronic loads up to 30 kW Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Available in conventional and regenerative topologies, these DC electronic loads from EA Elektro-Automatik offer power ratings up to 15 kW in 3U or 30 kW in 4U chassis with maximum 2000 V DC.