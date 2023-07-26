Low-profile baseplate-cooled power solutions

26 July 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

XP Power has announced a new series of low profile, baseplate-cooled 160 W AC/DC power solutions, to complement the previously released 75 and 110 W versions. The new units are intended for use in semiconductor manufacturing and industrial technology applications including test and measurement, factory automation and process control, with a focus on solving cooling, air pollution and integration issues.

The new ASB series are compact and complete AC/DC power supplies that include an EMC filter, AC fuse and bulk storage capacitor, making them ready for direct-to-PCB installation into an end application where they can operate with a baseplate temperature in the range -40 to +90°C. These units can operate globally with a universal input range of 90 to 264 V AC. The series offers a total of six single DC output voltages: 12, 15, 24, 36, 48 and 54 V DC.

The 110 and 160 W versions are full-brick baseplate cooled modules measuring just 61 x 116 x 20 mm , with the 75 W models housed in half-brick packages measuring 58 x 61 x 17 mm . This, along with efficiency levels up to 93%, achieves some of the highest power density levels currently available in this type of device. As such, the rugged units are suitable for use in sealed enclosures including ATEX-approved equipment, as the baseplate cooling removes any need for forced cooling.

As a complete solution, the ASB modules offer inbuilt protection mechanisms including overcurrent, overvoltage and overtemperature. Effective heat removal via the baseplate ensures elevated levels of reliability and ease of integration.

