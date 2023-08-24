EVENTS

The Energy Expo 2023

22-24 August 2023

Miami Airport Convention Center, USA

Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow to serve your clean energy needs. Equipment, technologies, products and education will be presented for the solar, energy storage, EV charging, clean energy, energy saving and smart tech industries.

Register at https://www.theenergyexpo.com/

IFA Berlin 2023

1-5 September 2023

Messe Berlin, Germany

The IFA is the world’s largest trade fair for consumer electronics and household appliances and presents the latest products and innovations from all over the world. It offers a comprehensive overview of the international market and attracts the attention of over 150 000 trade visitors from more than 130 countries every year. The IFA is the most important meeting point for major retailers, buyers and experts from the industry and the media.

Register at https://www.ifa-berlin.co

SEMICON Taiwan 2023

6-8 September 2023

Taipei, Taiwan

The show’s main theme this year is ‘Inspire innovation. Empower sustainability’, as being the key to success. It focuses on hot topics in semiconductors, including advanced manufacturing processes, heterogeneous integration, compound semiconductors, automotive chips, smart manufacturing, sustainable manufacturing, and semiconductor resources. More than 850 manufacturers from around the world will come together for the exhibition.

Several international forums will also be held on site to showcase the latest technology trends and front-end applications for professionals in the global microelectronics supply chain.

Register at https://www.semicontaiwan.org/zh





