26 July 2023
The Energy Expo 2023
22-24 August 2023
Miami Airport Convention Center, USA
Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow to serve your clean energy needs. Equipment, technologies, products and education will be presented for the solar, energy storage, EV charging, clean energy, energy saving and smart tech industries.
https://www.theenergyexpo.com/
IFA Berlin 2023
1-5 September 2023
Messe Berlin, Germany
The IFA is the world’s largest trade fair for consumer electronics and household appliances and presents the latest products and innovations from all over the world. It offers a comprehensive overview of the international market and attracts the attention of over 150 000 trade visitors from more than 130 countries every year. The IFA is the most important meeting point for major retailers, buyers and experts from the industry and the media.
https://www.ifa-berlin.co
SEMICON Taiwan 2023
6-8 September 2023
Taipei, Taiwan
The show’s main theme this year is ‘Inspire innovation. Empower sustainability’, as being the key to success. It focuses on hot topics in semiconductors, including advanced manufacturing processes, heterogeneous integration, compound semiconductors, automotive chips, smart manufacturing, sustainable manufacturing, and semiconductor resources. More than 850 manufacturers from around the world will come together for the exhibition.
Several international forums will also be held on site to showcase the latest technology trends and front-end applications for professionals in the global microelectronics supply chain.
https://www.semicontaiwan.org/zh
KITE 2023
18-20 July 2023
Durban Exhibition Centre
The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector. The exhibition connects ...
SECUREX 2023
6-8 June 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s ultimate security expo is celebrating its third decade of bringing together suppliers and manufacturers of security technology ...
AATF2023
9-11 May 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
With its theme of ‘For Africa from Africa’ for all things automation and technology, AATF2023 promises to be an immersive industrial ...
productronica China
13-15 April 2023
Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China
This exhibition, originally scheduled to be in March and postponed to 13 April, covers electronics manufacturing, ...
Women in Energy Conference 2023
8 March
Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town
The 9th edition of the Women in Energy conference will concentrate on developing and creating opportunities ...
Electronica 2022
15-18 November
Munich, Germany
This year Electronica 2022 is co-located with SEMICON Europa during the same period. Electronica 2022 is the world’s leading trade fair and conference ...
Automation and Electronics Show 2022
5-6 October
Zurich, Switzerland
Automation and Electronics Show features exhibits on drive technology control engineering, electronics industrial handling, sensor ...
Read more...
IFA Berlin
2-6 September
Berlin, Germany
This event aims to present the latest products and innovations in the commercial electronics industry. It will offer a comprehensive overview of the international ...
Webinar: Cost-optimised FPGAs and adaptive SoCs for low-power designs
Attend to learn how to get started with documentation, tools and evaluation platforms for your next cost-sensitive, high-bandwidth application at low power.
