Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Events



Print this page printer friendly version

EVENTS

26 July 2023 Events

The Energy Expo 2023

22-24 August 2023

Miami Airport Convention Center, USA

Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow to serve your clean energy needs. Equipment, technologies, products and education will be presented for the solar, energy storage, EV charging, clean energy, energy saving and smart tech industries.

Register at https://www.theenergyexpo.com/

IFA Berlin 2023

1-5 September 2023

Messe Berlin, Germany

The IFA is the world’s largest trade fair for consumer electronics and household appliances and presents the latest products and innovations from all over the world. It offers a comprehensive overview of the international market and attracts the attention of over 150 000 trade visitors from more than 130 countries every year. The IFA is the most important meeting point for major retailers, buyers and experts from the industry and the media.

Register at https://www.ifa-berlin.co

SEMICON Taiwan 2023

6-8 September 2023

Taipei, Taiwan

The show’s main theme this year is ‘Inspire innovation. Empower sustainability’, as being the key to success. It focuses on hot topics in semiconductors, including advanced manufacturing processes, heterogeneous integration, compound semiconductors, automotive chips, smart manufacturing, sustainable manufacturing, and semiconductor resources. More than 850 manufacturers from around the world will come together for the exhibition.

Several international forums will also be held on site to showcase the latest technology trends and front-end applications for professionals in the global microelectronics supply chain.

Register at https://www.semicontaiwan.org/zh




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Events
Events
KITE 2023 18-20 July 2023 Durban Exhibition Centre The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector. The exhibition connects ...

Read more...
Events
Events
SECUREX 2023 6-8 June 2023 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg Africa’s ultimate security expo is celebrating its third decade of bringing together suppliers and manufacturers of security technology ...

Read more...
Events
Events
AATF2023 9-11 May 2023 Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg With its theme of ‘For Africa from Africa’ for all things automation and technology, AATF2023 promises to be an immersive industrial ...

Read more...
Events
Events
productronica China 13-15 April 2023 Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China This exhibition, originally scheduled to be in March and postponed to 13 April, covers electronics manufacturing, ...

Read more...
Events
Events
Women in Energy Conference 2023 8 March Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town The 9th edition of the Women in Energy conference will concentrate on developing and creating opportunities ...

Read more...
Events
Events
Upcoming Events

Read more...
Events
Events
Electronica 2022 15-18 November Munich, Germany This year Electronica 2022 is co-located with SEMICON Europa during the same period. Electronica 2022 is the world’s leading trade fair and conference ...

Read more...
Events
Events
Automation and Electronics Show 2022 5-6 October Zurich, Switzerland Automation and Electronics Show features exhibits on drive technology control engineering, electronics industrial handling, sensor ...

Read more...
EVENTS
Events News
IFA Berlin 2-6 September Berlin, Germany This event aims to present the latest products and innovations in the commercial electronics industry. It will offer a comprehensive overview of the international ...

Read more...
Webinar: Cost-optimised FPGAs and adaptive SoCs for low-power designs
Events
Attend to learn how to get started with documentation, tools and evaluation platforms for your next cost-sensitive, high-bandwidth application at low power.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved