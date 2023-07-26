Testing made easy

26 July 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Working with a test jig can be labour intensive and repetitive, causing a loss of concentration, leading to errors. For the automation of test processes INGUN offers functional units which can be retrofitted and installed on manual test fixtures to enable automated opening and closing, and automated contacting of DUTs/PCBs.
To avoid potential risks for the operators, Electronic Industry Supplies supplies an optional safety switch unit which stops the automatic opener/closer immediately if necessary. The system allows for increased productivity and optimum safety, and provides a flexible approach to test beds.
After retrofitting, the now automated test fixtures can still be used manually, if required, after quick and easy retooling. This ensures maximum flexibility in the test process.
The system consists of a 12 V geared motor which drives a toothed segment of the drive unit’s coupling via a gear. The robust design enables a contact force of up to 1000 N and a service life of up to 500 000 load cycles.
