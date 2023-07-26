Clearing the Static: Effectively control your workplace ESD protected area

Controlling electrostatic discharge (ESD) in the workplace is crucial to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage. Implementing an ESD control programme involves various measures and tests.
Primarily, specific designated areas in the workplace need to be established. This is where sensitive electronic devices will be handled. These ESD protected areas (EPA) will have controlled humidity, grounded flooring, and appropriate ESD-safe work surfaces and furniture. The boundaries of the EPA will be clearly defined to restrict access to authorised personnel only.
Devices like the SmartLog Pro 2 verifies the functionality of an operator’s wrist strap and footwear, logs the test results, and controls access to an ESD protected area. Each log entry includes operator identification, test results, resistance measurements, time, temperature, and humidity. All operator test activity is logged into the SmartLog Pro 2 to meet compliance requirements.
Overall, tracking employees in an EPA enhances safety, regulatory compliance, incident investigation, training effectiveness, and risk mitigation. It ensures that proper precautions are taken, personnel are accountable, and the integrity of sensitive electronic components and equipment is preserved.
Mobile devices in hazardous areas Extech Safety Systems
Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
Five areas where the requirements of IS are important and substantial to avoid ignition via mobile devices have been selected, with all references to SANS 60079-11:2012.
Read more...Next-gen HVC series Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
TDK has announced its new generation of high-voltage contactors that can safely and reliably switch off continuous DC currents up to 500 A, and operating DC voltages up to 1000 V in lithium-ion batteries in 20 ms or less.
Read more...LA Series motor protection relay NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
Newelec’s LA Series relay is designed to be user friendly, with only one setting, and includes an integrated current transformer that allows conductor cables carrying up to 250 A to run through it.
Read more...ESD control plan evaluation MyKay Tronics
Circuit & System Protection
Desco has provided an online survey to help companies evaluate its ESD control plan to the requirements of ANSI/ESD S20.20, where a confidential written report will be provided.
Read more...Ultra-high density film capacitors Actum Group
Power Electronics / Power Management
Offering a significant reduction in size and weight due to their energy density of 400 J/dm3, Exxelia’s MML ultra-high density film capacitors are a game changer for the power electronics field.