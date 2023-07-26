Categories

Clearing the Static: Effectively control your workplace ESD protected area

26 July 2023 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Controlling electrostatic discharge (ESD) in the workplace is crucial to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage. Implementing an ESD control programme involves various measures and tests.

Primarily, specific designated areas in the workplace need to be established. This is where sensitive electronic devices will be handled. These ESD protected areas (EPA) will have controlled humidity, grounded flooring, and appropriate ESD-safe work surfaces and furniture. The boundaries of the EPA will be clearly defined to restrict access to authorised personnel only.

Devices like the SmartLog Pro 2 verifies the functionality of an operator’s wrist strap and footwear, logs the test results, and controls access to an ESD protected area. Each log entry includes operator identification, test results, resistance measurements, time, temperature, and humidity. All operator test activity is logged into the SmartLog Pro 2 to meet compliance requirements.

Overall, tracking employees in an EPA enhances safety, regulatory compliance, incident investigation, training effectiveness, and risk mitigation. It ensures that proper precautions are taken, personnel are accountable, and the integrity of sensitive electronic components and equipment is preserved.


