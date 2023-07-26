The multitool for electronics cleaning

26 July 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new compact AQUBE MV3 ONE from kolb is a fully automatic system not only for process-safe fine cleaning of screens and stencils, but with an optional function package, also suitable for PCBA cleaning or solder frame and carrier cleaning.
The system removes contaminants such as SMD paste, SMD glue, conductive materials, flux, oil, grease or dust quickly and thoroughly. The configuration, with two tanks and two independent circuits and closed loop water treatment, ensures short throughput times and makes this system the economically perfect choice for:
• Networked small- and medium-sized electronics productions, where the purchase of different special cleaning systems for different processes is not economical.
• Large industrial operations, where a networkable stencil cleaning system can be placed directly next to every printer.
Intelligent connectivity for implementation in Industry 4.0 environments enables networking for traceability with the retractable touch screen and integrated industrial PC. Rounding out the Industry 4.0 features includes remote control and remote maintenance support, bidirectional machine-to-machine and machine-to-product communication, and integration into existing control systems.
Christian Ortmann, CEO kolb cleaning technology, states, “The AQUBE MV3 ONE especially complements the portfolio of our high-end stencil cleaning systems in a meaningful way. In addition to the systems for volume cleaning of two or four stencils, we now offer a state-of-the-art single-slot system, without compromising connectivity, application options and cost-effectiveness.”
