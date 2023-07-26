Semiconductor sales inching forward

26 July 2023 News

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $40,7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1,7% compared to the April 2023 total of $40,0 billion but 21,1% less than the same period last year, where the total was $51,7 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the US semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-US chip firms.

“Despite continuing market sluggishness compared to 2022, month-to-month global semiconductor sales inched upward in May for the third consecutive month, sparking optimism for a possible market rebound during the second half of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased modestly across all regions: China (3,9%), Europe (2,0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (1,3%), Japan (0,4%), and the Americas (0,1%). Year-to-year sales were up in Europe (5,9%), but down in Japan (-5,5%), the Americas (-22,6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-23,0%), and China (-29,5%).

For more information visit www.semiconductors.org





