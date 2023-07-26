Change to EBV’s executive management team

26 July 2023 News

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has announced a change at the top of its executive management team. As of 1 July 2023, the new president of EBV Elektronik is William Caruso. The previous EBV president, Thomas Staudinger, is taking on a new executive role within Avnet Embedded.

William Caruso is an EBV veteran of more than 20 years, having joined EBV in 2002 as a field application engineer. Since then, he has quickly advanced to hold various positions of increasing responsibility across the sales organisation, as well as taking on roles in supplier marketing and working on other key Avnet projects.

Immediately prior to his appointment as the president of EBV Elektronik, William Caruso was EBV’s Regional Vice President for South Europe and was responsible for driving revenue and executing EBV’s market growth strategy in the region over the past five years.

“I congratulate both William and Thomas on their new positions within the Avnet family of companies and look forward to supporting them to further expand our business success,” commented Slobodan Puljarevic, President Avnet EMEA. “For EBV, with his vast experience and strong skill set, William will strengthen and further develop EBV’s supplier and customer relationships and drive the company’s innovation and strategy.”

