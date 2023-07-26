Game-changing graphics innovations at the Edge

26 July 2023 AI & ML

ADLINK has introduced the MXM-AXe GPU module, a ground-breaking innovation that revolutionises embedded graphics processing. With an outstanding price-to-performance ratio in its class, the MXM-AXe offers competitive pricing that rivals the renowned NVIDIA T1000.

This cutting-edge module harnesses the power of Intel’s established graphics ecosystems, including OpenVINO for AI and Intel OneAPI management tools. These well-regarded resources have long been favoured by developers, ensuring a seamless transition from integrated to discrete graphics.

Combining the power of discrete and integrated GPUs with Intel CPUs, Intel Deep Link Technology is able to create complex workloads and pipelines with code reuse. This greatly enhances system performance and application efficiency.

The new X cores of the MXM-Axe modules come with capabilities that multifold AI inferencing throughput and offer maximised performance and scalability in its microarchitecture. The module also provides encoding speed up to 4,4 times faster when compared to traditional software encoding techniques.

With its SWaP-optimised design, the MXM-Axe modules can operate easily in a wide range of applications.

