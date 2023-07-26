Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





AI & ML



Print this page printer friendly version

Game-changing graphics innovations at the Edge

26 July 2023 AI & ML

ADLINK has introduced the MXM-AXe GPU module, a ground-breaking innovation that revolutionises embedded graphics processing. With an outstanding price-to-performance ratio in its class, the MXM-AXe offers competitive pricing that rivals the renowned NVIDIA T1000.

This cutting-edge module harnesses the power of Intel’s established graphics ecosystems, including OpenVINO for AI and Intel OneAPI management tools. These well-regarded resources have long been favoured by developers, ensuring a seamless transition from integrated to discrete graphics.

Combining the power of discrete and integrated GPUs with Intel CPUs, Intel Deep Link Technology is able to create complex workloads and pipelines with code reuse. This greatly enhances system performance and application efficiency.

The new X cores of the MXM-Axe modules come with capabilities that multifold AI inferencing throughput and offer maximised performance and scalability in its microarchitecture. The module also provides encoding speed up to 4,4 times faster when compared to traditional software encoding techniques.

With its SWaP-optimised design, the MXM-Axe modules can operate easily in a wide range of applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Fax: +27 21 975 6456
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Give your edge AI model a performance boost
AI & ML
Join this webinar from STMicroelectronics to learn how to create an edge AI application easily on an STM32 MCU using the NVIDIA TAO toolkit.

Read more...
Three reasons why AI, ML add value for SMMEs only if the basics are in place
AI & ML
There is much chatter around artificial intelligence (AI) and the subfield of machine learning (ML), which can be confusing for SMME owners who may believe that they need to climb on the bandwagon.

Read more...
Portable GPU for AI applications
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Pocket AI module consists of an Nvidia RTX A500 GPU with 4 GB GDDR6 RAM onboard, 2048 CUDA cores, 64 Tensor cores, and 16 RT cores embedded.

Read more...
AI-based visual inspection system
Avnet Silica AI & ML
The Defect Visual Inspection solution is a combination of a compact system-on-module and a software library optimised to run at the edge, making it ideal for applications in industrial, medical, food, electronics, semiconductor, and packaging sectors.

Read more...
Edge-AI embedded computer
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
Online Teaser: With Intel Iris Xe graphics, ADLINK’s edge AI embedded computers and media players support UHD video capabilities for awe-inspiring visual details and up to 40 simultaneous streams of 1080p 30-fps video content.

Read more...
SMARC module with Intel Gracemont CPU architecture
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Edge Computing & IIoT
For the first time in this performance segment, new advanced instruction sets and Intel Deep Learning Boost are supported, providing for a wealth of smart applications.

Read more...
Arm Cortex-M7 MCU product family
NuVision Electronics AI & ML
GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. introduces its first Arm Cortex-M7 core microcontroller product family, the GD32H737/757/759 ultra-high performance MCU series.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC with built-in AI/ML accelerator
Altron Arrow AI & ML
A dual-band SoC, the FG28 includes radios for sub-Gigahertz (GHz) and 2,4 GHz Bluetooth LE, and a built-in AI/ML accelerator for machine learning inference.

Read more...
First South African QBronze workshop
AI & ML
The QBronze109 workshop is titled ‘Quantum Computing and Programming’, and participants will learn the basics of quantum computing and how to write simple quantum programs.

Read more...
Giving you the smart edge
RS South Africa AI & ML
The i.MX 93 system-on-chip architecture integrates one or two Arm Cortex-A55 cores, one Arm Cortex-M33 core, and an Arm Ethos-U65 Neural Processing Unit.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved