Portable GPU for AI applications

26 July 2023 Editor's Choice AI & ML AI & ML

Pocket AI by ADLINK embeds a portable adaptation of an Nvidia RTX GPU to offer the ultimate in flexibility and reliability while on the move. This portable, plug and play AI accelerator delivers a perfect power/performance balance.

The Pocket AI module consists of an Nvidia RTX A500 GPU with 4 GB GDDR6 RAM onboard. The GPU consists of 2048 CUDA cores, 64 Tensor cores, and 16 RT cores, and is capable of 100 TOPS in inference and 6,54 TFLOPS peak FP32 bit performance. Nvidia CUDA X and RTX software enhancements are included.

A thunderbolt interface is used to connect the Pocket AI to a host laptop. Pocket AI takes the advantages of Thunderbolt on its lighting transfer speed of up to 40 Gb/s and general availability in modern hosts, creating an intuitive plug-n-play UX with a stellar boost in productivity for AI developers and professionals.

Pocket AI is the perfect device for AI developers, professional graphics users and embedded industrial applications for boosting productivity by improving the work efficiency. The module also offers affordable gaming performance. It provides a smooth and seamless gaming experience, without the need for a high-end gaming laptop, making it an ideal solution for budget gamers.





