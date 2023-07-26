Portable GPU for AI applications
26 July 2023
Editor's Choice
AI & ML
Pocket AI by ADLINK embeds a portable adaptation of an Nvidia RTX GPU to offer the ultimate in flexibility and reliability while on the move. This portable, plug and play AI accelerator delivers a perfect power/performance balance.
The Pocket AI module consists of an Nvidia RTX A500 GPU with 4 GB GDDR6 RAM onboard. The GPU consists of 2048 CUDA cores, 64 Tensor cores, and 16 RT cores, and is capable of 100 TOPS in inference and 6,54 TFLOPS peak FP32 bit performance. Nvidia CUDA X and RTX software enhancements are included.
A thunderbolt interface is used to connect the Pocket AI to a host laptop. Pocket AI takes the advantages of Thunderbolt on its lighting transfer speed of up to 40 Gb/s and general availability in modern hosts, creating an intuitive plug-n-play UX with a stellar boost in productivity for AI developers and professionals.
Pocket AI is the perfect device for AI developers, professional graphics users and embedded industrial applications for boosting productivity by improving the work efficiency. The module also offers affordable gaming performance. It provides a smooth and seamless gaming experience, without the need for a high-end gaming laptop, making it an ideal solution for budget gamers.
Further reading:
Mobile devices in hazardous areas
Extech Safety Systems
Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
Five areas where the requirements of IS are important and substantial to avoid ignition via mobile devices have been selected, with all references to SANS 60079-11:2012.
Read more...
Case study: material handling system
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To promise customers short design-to-production cycles with an expansive product mix, material handling was a constant challenge, with parts being difficult to locate.
Read more...
Microtronix: 30 years of excellence
Microtronix Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Microtronix has, however, grown its customer base and its fleet of machinery to become a major player in the SMT manufacturing industry in South Africa.
Read more...
A renewed hope
Technews Publishing
Editor's Choice
July has been a slightly more positive time for businesses in South Africa, and for engineers and technicians in the electronic engineering and manufacturing sector.
Read more...
LIDAR filters
Editor's Choice Opto-Electronics
LIDAR filters must be designed with the specific application and sensor type in mind to maximise signal-to-noise ratio.
Read more...
The smart future of field strength measurement
Accutronics
Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Narda has realised the future of electromagnetic field measurements with its FieldMan, an easy-to-use instrument for reliable isotropic field measurements from 0 Hz up to 90 GHz.
Read more...
Why using PassThru technology can help extend an energy storage system’s life
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
PassThru mode is a controller operation that enables a power source to connect to a load directly, and is used in buck-boost or boost converters to improve efficiency and electromagnetic compatibility.
Read more...
Hammond announces new flame-retardant ABS 1556 family
Electrocomp
Editor's Choice Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
IP54 sealed for general-purpose indoor use, the ABS material gives a lower price point than the polycarbonate used in the 1557, which is designed for installation outdoors and in aggressive environments.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: Marvelling at the simple things
Technews Publishing
Editor's Choice
Last month I had the opportunity to go away for a long weekend into the Gwahumbe Valley in Kwazulu-Natal. By midday on Friday, the car had been packed and we set off.
With prior knowledge of where ...
Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins top distributor award
Avnet Abacus
Editor's Choice News
Avnet Abacus, a regional business unit of Avnet, has been recognised by TE Connectivity as its best performing distributor for the second year running.
Read more...