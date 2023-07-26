Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





AI & ML



Print this page printer friendly version

AI-based visual inspection system

26 July 2023 AI & ML

Avnet Silica has partnered with Deep Vision Consulting, an Italian AI company focused on computer vision, to launch the innovative Defect Visual Inspection (DVI) solution. This is a cost-effective, reliable, and user-friendly AI-based system designed to automate visual inspections in a variety of industries. The DVI solution is a combination of a compact system-on-module (SoM) and a software library optimised to run at the edge, making it ideal for applications in industrial, medical, food, electronics, semiconductor, packaging, and other sectors.

DVI trains the AI directly on the device and requires only a few images from samples of ‘good’ objects. The use of AI ensures a quick and easy setup process and delivers higher accuracy and fewer errors compared to either manual inspections or automatic inspections based on traditional image processing techniques, thus eliminating the need for human operators or machine learning experts. Businesses can therefore streamline their quality control processes and reduce the costs associated with traditional inspection methods.

The all-inclusive DVI product consists of a software library, system on module, camera and lens, carrier card, and more. This comprehensive package offers a cost-effective alternative to existing solutions, while maintaining a high level of performance and reliability. The system’s flexibility allows for seamless integration into various industrial applications, ensuring that companies can adapt to evolving market demands with ease.

Michael Uyttersprot, project coordinator at Avnet Silica, said, “The Defect Visual Inspection solution is a game-changer for businesses seeking to optimise their inspection processes. By harnessing the power of AI and properly optimising it to run at the edge, Avnet Silica and Deep Vision Consulting have created a stand-alone embedded system that not only offers higher accuracy and fewer errors but also simplifies the setup and integration process.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Give your edge AI model a performance boost
AI & ML
Join this webinar from STMicroelectronics to learn how to create an edge AI application easily on an STM32 MCU using the NVIDIA TAO toolkit.

Read more...
Versal HBM series evaluation kit
Avnet Silica Computer/Embedded Technology
The VHK158 evaluation kit is an evaluation platform for the Versal HBM series VH1582 device, designed to keep up with the higher memory needs of compute-intensive, memory-bound applications. The system ...

Read more...
Three reasons why AI, ML add value for SMMEs only if the basics are in place
AI & ML
There is much chatter around artificial intelligence (AI) and the subfield of machine learning (ML), which can be confusing for SMME owners who may believe that they need to climb on the bandwagon.

Read more...
Game-changing graphics innovations at the Edge
Rugged Interconnect Technologies AI & ML
With an outstanding price-to-performance ratio in its class, ADLINK’s MXM-AXe offers competitive pricing that rivals the renowned NVIDIA T1000.

Read more...
Portable GPU for AI applications
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Pocket AI module consists of an Nvidia RTX A500 GPU with 4 GB GDDR6 RAM onboard, 2048 CUDA cores, 64 Tensor cores, and 16 RT cores embedded.

Read more...
Multi-zone distance sensor with 90° field of view
Avnet Silica Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has revealed a new FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor, with 90° field of view, to bring lifelike situational awareness to applications like home automation, computers, robots, and smart equipment.

Read more...
Arm Cortex-M7 MCU product family
NuVision Electronics AI & ML
GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. introduces its first Arm Cortex-M7 core microcontroller product family, the GD32H737/757/759 ultra-high performance MCU series.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC with built-in AI/ML accelerator
Altron Arrow AI & ML
A dual-band SoC, the FG28 includes radios for sub-Gigahertz (GHz) and 2,4 GHz Bluetooth LE, and a built-in AI/ML accelerator for machine learning inference.

Read more...
Flex Your Factory
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Buoyed by advances in wireless networking technologies, the fixed serial production line model for factories is quickly evolving into a more flexible factory environment.

Read more...
First South African QBronze workshop
AI & ML
The QBronze109 workshop is titled ‘Quantum Computing and Programming’, and participants will learn the basics of quantum computing and how to write simple quantum programs.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved