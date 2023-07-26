AI-based visual inspection system

AI & ML

Avnet Silica has partnered with Deep Vision Consulting, an Italian AI company focused on computer vision, to launch the innovative Defect Visual Inspection (DVI) solution. This is a cost-effective, reliable, and user-friendly AI-based system designed to automate visual inspections in a variety of industries. The DVI solution is a combination of a compact system-on-module (SoM) and a software library optimised to run at the edge, making it ideal for applications in industrial, medical, food, electronics, semiconductor, packaging, and other sectors.

DVI trains the AI directly on the device and requires only a few images from samples of ‘good’ objects. The use of AI ensures a quick and easy setup process and delivers higher accuracy and fewer errors compared to either manual inspections or automatic inspections based on traditional image processing techniques, thus eliminating the need for human operators or machine learning experts. Businesses can therefore streamline their quality control processes and reduce the costs associated with traditional inspection methods.

The all-inclusive DVI product consists of a software library, system on module, camera and lens, carrier card, and more. This comprehensive package offers a cost-effective alternative to existing solutions, while maintaining a high level of performance and reliability. The system’s flexibility allows for seamless integration into various industrial applications, ensuring that companies can adapt to evolving market demands with ease.

Michael Uyttersprot, project coordinator at Avnet Silica, said, “The Defect Visual Inspection solution is a game-changer for businesses seeking to optimise their inspection processes. By harnessing the power of AI and properly optimising it to run at the edge, Avnet Silica and Deep Vision Consulting have created a stand-alone embedded system that not only offers higher accuracy and fewer errors but also simplifies the setup and integration process.”

