Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

South African shares first prize for Engineering Innovation

26 July 2023 News

For the first time, two innovators have won the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation: South African Edmund Wessels and Ugandan Anatoli Kirigwajjo. Wessels, the second South African to take home the award, won with a novel device for women’s reproductive health. Kirigwajjo won with a low-cost digital security network that connects neighbours with the police. Both innovators take home prize money of £25000.

Wessels, a South African biomedical engineer, developed FlexiGyn, a battery-powered portable handheld device that enables gynaecologists to diagnose and treat women’s uterine problems without anaesthetic or expensive equipment. It aims to increase women’s access to reproductive healthcare, particularly in remote areas.

Typical hysteroscopy systems are rigid, leading to high levels of patient discomfort, requiring bulky additional equipment for visualisation. The innovative FlexiGyn features a flexible scope with built-in light and camera, offering a more comfortable and efficient experience for both patients and healthcare providers.

For more information visit https://africaprize.raeng.org.uk/africaprize




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Quectel’s August masterclass series
Quectel Wireless Solutions News
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the topics for its August masterclass series, with the focus on the IoT framework.

Read more...
GirlCode’s annual hackathon
News
GirlCode has announced its annual GirlCode Hackathon, scheduled to take place on 5 to 6 August 2023, and focussing on the theme ‘AI for Women’.

Read more...
Panasonic Industry InfoHub
News
Customers of Panasonic Industry’s industrial motors, HM-series HMIs, Panasonic PLCs, or the Industry 4.0 communicator FP-I4C can now find a comprehensive and state-of-the-art data portal: the Panasonic Industry InfoHub.

Read more...
New look for Vepac Electronics online
Vepac Electronics News
Vepac Electronics, a primary supplier of industrial electronic components to the South African industry, has had a major overhaul of its website.

Read more...
Pi Pico W XRP platform
Netram Technologies News
Aimed at kids (or curious adults) starting their journey into the robotics field, the unit is powered by the RP2040 aboard the Pi Pico W, allowing complete beginners to dive straight in using simple block coding before progressing up to a more powerful python environment.

Read more...
Semiconductor sales inching forward
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $40,7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1,7% compared to April 2023.

Read more...
Change to EBV’s executive management team
EBV Electrolink News
EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has announced a change at the top of its executive management team.

Read more...
Altron Arrow drives sustainable delivery
Altron Arrow News
Altron Arrow has installed a 100 kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.

Read more...
Holt wins premier award
ASIC Design Services News
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced that Raytheon Technologies Corporation, one of the world’s largest defence manufacturers, has recognised Holt with a premier award for performance in 2022 for overall excellence in cost competitiveness.

Read more...
White-Rabbit nodes for SKA telescope
News
Safran Electronics and Defense will provide more than 200 White Rabbit (WR) devices for the Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO).

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved