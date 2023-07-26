South African shares first prize for Engineering Innovation
26 July 2023
News
For the first time, two innovators have won the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation: South African Edmund Wessels and Ugandan Anatoli Kirigwajjo. Wessels, the second South African to take home the award, won with a novel device for women’s reproductive health. Kirigwajjo won with a low-cost digital security network that connects neighbours with the police. Both innovators take home prize money of £25000.
Wessels, a South African biomedical engineer, developed FlexiGyn, a battery-powered portable handheld device that enables gynaecologists to diagnose and treat women’s uterine problems without anaesthetic or expensive equipment. It aims to increase women’s access to reproductive healthcare, particularly in remote areas.
Typical hysteroscopy systems are rigid, leading to high levels of patient discomfort, requiring bulky additional equipment for visualisation. The innovative FlexiGyn features a flexible scope with built-in light and camera, offering a more comfortable and efficient experience for both patients and healthcare providers.
For more information visit https://africaprize.raeng.org.uk/africaprize
