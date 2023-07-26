Categories

Edge-AI embedded computer

26 July 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

ADLINK has announced an upgrade to its range of edge-AI embedded computing platforms. The EMP-510 series is an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-based fanless computer.

The system features an 11th Gen Core i5 BGA SoC processor which is paired with up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. Up to four independent displays with resolutions from FHD to 8K can be connected simultaneously. For communication, the unit includes two GbE Ethernet ports, one USART, and four USB ports. The package is rounded out with an M.2 2280 slot for addition of a secondary storage device.

With Intel Iris Xe graphics, ADLINK’s edge AI embedded computers and media players support UHD video capabilities for awe-inspiring visual details and up to 40 simultaneous streams of 1080p 30-fps video content. The devices are highly compatible with video wall setups.

ADLINK’s edge AI embedded computers and media players deliver results with high power efficiency, and the ability for passive cooling minimises the need for post-deployment support and maintenance and ensures a small footprint.


