Reference design for Raspberry Pi analogue I/O

26 July 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

While the world continues to become more digital where compute power and digital functionality are more critical, the need to measure the environment and interact with real-world devices remains an analogue function. To operate at the boundary of digital and analogue domains, processors must include mixed-signal inputs/outputs and accommodate more software-programmable ranges to be considered for many industrial, instrumentation, and automation applications.

Analogue Devices has published a reference design for a flexible, multichannel mixed-signal analogue I/O module. The 16 single-ended analogue outputs are software configurable, with ranges of 0 V to 5 V, ±5 V, 0 V to 10 V, and ±15 V. Eight channels of fully differential analogue input are provided, with hardware-selectable input ranges of 0 V to 2,5 V, ±13,75 V, and

0 V to 27,5 V. All power rails are derived directly from the host Raspberry Pi SBC.

The circuit is designed to mount directly on top of a Raspberry Pi, providing this popular single-board computer with an analogue I/O interface. Software control is accessible through the Linux industrial input/output (IIO) framework, providing a host of debug and development utilities, cross-platform application programming interface (API) with language bindings for C, C#, MATLAB, and Python.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/L339






