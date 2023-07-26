Industry-first 50G PON

26 July 2023 News

Vuma, a South African fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) provider, has announced the integration of next-generation fibre technology and innovation to the South African market, through its latest partnership with Huawei. This joint innovation was announced at the Huawei Eco Connect sub-Saharan Africa event that took place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 6 July.

The partnership sees the launch of 50G PON capabilities – significantly higher than the existing 2,5 Gbps capabilities currently in use. Following its testing phase, the deployment of this first to market technology will make considerably higher upload and download fibre broadband speeds accessible to Vuma customers across the provider’s FTTH network, meeting growing consumer demand for faster, higher capacity, and more stable connectivity.

“Vuma’s investment in the testing and rollout of the new Huawei PON technology is future-proofing our network, which will allow us to enable much more capacity over the last mile fibre and increase speeds as our customers require – approximately 20 times faster than the current capabilities deployed,” says Francois Swart, chief technology officer at Vuma.

“We’ve launched the best technology currently available in the African market with our top customer, Vuma, which speaks volumes to the values of innovation and empowerment through connectivity that Huawei and Vuma share,” says Kim Jin, vice president of Huawei Optical Business product line. “Through this partnership, our goal, much like Vuma’s, is to support increased connectivity access to all South Africans, and to bridge the gap in access to high-quality digital services.”

For more information visit www.vumatel.co.za





