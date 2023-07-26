Compact mil-grade 4 kW inverter

SynQor has announced the new rugged, 270 V DC input, high power, compact, military grade inverter (MINV-4000-1U-270). The new 4000 W 115/230 V AC output inverter combines a low mass with an easy-to-use design for military, airborne, naval, and mobile high-reliability applications, being designed to withstand extreme electrical, shock, vibration, and environmental conditions.
The inverter draws power from a standard 270 V DC power supply and delivers a fully isolated, well-conditioned, pure-sinusoidal AC output. Compliant with a wide range of military standards, this inverter is designed for applications where output power, space, weight, and reliability in harsh environments are a major concern.
The MINV inverter is also flexible and supports parallel and N+M redundant configurations of up to 32 units for high power and/or high-reliability requirements. Multiple MINV units can be arranged to deliver complex multi-phase power schemes like three-phase and split-phase (doubling line-to-line output voltage and total output power).
The new MINV-4000-1U-270 has an SNMP Ethernet base module that allows configuration via a user-friendly web interface and real-time remote monitoring. Other options include the wide range of AC output characteristics (115 or 230 Vrms at 50, 60 or 400 Hz); a floating ground option for aerospace and naval applications; and an electronic AC output breaker that allows users to build fault-tolerant, dependable, redundant, high-output power solutions.
High-isolation SP4T switches RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
he new PE42445 and PE42446 switches integrate seamlessly into 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture, providing digital pre-distortion (DPD) feedback loops and transmitter monitoring signal paths, to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity in massive MIMO applications.
Read more...IHLP design calculator
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s Design Calculator Express is designed to allow the user to determine the best IHLx inductor to use in their buck or boost converter design.
Read more...250 W DC/DC converter module Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
This high-reliability quarter brick converter, ideal for mission-critical applications, offers a permanent input voltage range of 16 to 75 V DC (up to 80 V DC for 1 s) and a constant output voltage of 28 V DC.
Read more...Power converters
Power Electronics / Power Management
TME offers a wide range of PCB-mount and open-frame converters manufactured by Cincon.
Read more...2 to 20 GHz surface-mount limiter RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MADL-011100 from Macom is a lead-free wideband surface-mount limiter that integrates multiple limiter stages and blocking capacitors into a compact laminate package.
Read more...Automotive grade isolated MOSFET driver RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.
Read more...Battery protection evaluation board EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon now offers its EVAL_BDPS_DRIVER evaluation board, which allows a modular driving of high and low side back-to-back MOSFETs and a high MOSFET parallelisation count.
Read more...Next-gen embedded motor controller RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.