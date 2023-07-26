Compact mil-grade 4 kW inverter

Power Electronics / Power Management

SynQor has announced the new rugged, 270 V DC input, high power, compact, military grade inverter (MINV-4000-1U-270). The new 4000 W 115/230 V AC output inverter combines a low mass with an easy-to-use design for military, airborne, naval, and mobile high-reliability applications, being designed to withstand extreme electrical, shock, vibration, and environmental conditions.

The inverter draws power from a standard 270 V DC power supply and delivers a fully isolated, well-conditioned, pure-sinusoidal AC output. Compliant with a wide range of military standards, this inverter is designed for applications where output power, space, weight, and reliability in harsh environments are a major concern.

The MINV inverter is also flexible and supports parallel and N+M redundant configurations of up to 32 units for high power and/or high-reliability requirements. Multiple MINV units can be arranged to deliver complex multi-phase power schemes like three-phase and split-phase (doubling line-to-line output voltage and total output power).

The new MINV-4000-1U-270 has an SNMP Ethernet base module that allows configuration via a user-friendly web interface and real-time remote monitoring. Other options include the wide range of AC output characteristics (115 or 230 Vrms at 50, 60 or 400 Hz); a floating ground option for aerospace and naval applications; and an electronic AC output breaker that allows users to build fault-tolerant, dependable, redundant, high-output power solutions.

