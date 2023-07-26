STMicroelectronics has revealed a new FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor with 90° field of view, 33% larger than the previous generation. The optical sensors bring lifelike situational awareness to applications like home automation, domestic appliances, computers, robots, and smart equipment used in stores and factories.
“Our FlightSense technology inside Time-of-Flight multi-zone sensors enables sophisticated scene understanding with low demands on system power and processing,” said Alexandre Balmefrezol, executive vice president and general manager of the imaging sub-group within ST’s Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group. “Extending the field of view now gives users even greater flexibility while maintaining accuracy, resolution, and simplicity.”
Unlike camera sensors, which are sometimes positioned for these tasks, Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors like ST’s new VL53L7CX do not capture images, and thus ensure full privacy for users. The VL53L7CX extends the field of view to an unprecedented 90° (diagonal) for enhanced peripheral sensing, almost equivalent to that of a camera. This enhances the performance of presence detection and system activation, such as activating a screen or waking an appliance like an oven or coffee machine.
FlightSense multi-zone sensors enable powerful capabilities like 3D scene mapping, and simultaneously measure distance to multiple objects in multiple zones. The multi-zone capability and the motion indicator also allow use in applications like people detection and tracking, over-shoulder warning, occupancy detection, and storage/parking management.
