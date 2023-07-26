Low-cost MCU with Arm Cortex-M0+ cores

26 July 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

NXP’s LPC86x is a cost-effective Arm Cortex-M0+ based 32-bit MCU family operating at a frequency of up to 60 MHz. The family of MCU’s support up to 64 KB of flash memory and up to 8 KB SRAM. These MCUs feature a power-optimised core, small footprint in popular packages and level shifting options thanks to its separate power rails.

The peripheral complement of the LPC86x includes a CRC engine, I2C-bus interface, I3C-bus interface, up to three USARTs, two SPI interfaces, one multi-rate timer and a self-wake-up timer, one 12-bit ADC, one analogue comparator, function-configurable I/O ports through a switch matrix, and up to 54 general-purpose I/O pins.

This device is fully supported by NXP’s MCUXpresso Software and Tools, a comprehensive and cohesive set of free software development tools for Kinetis, LPC and i.MX RT microcontrollers. MCUXpresso SDK also includes project files for Keil MDK and IAR EWARM.

