Low-cost MCU with Arm Cortex-M0+ cores

NXP’s LPC86x is a cost-effective Arm Cortex-M0+ based 32-bit MCU family operating at a frequency of up to 60 MHz. The family of MCU’s support up to 64 KB of flash memory and up to 8 KB SRAM. These MCUs feature a power-optimised core, small footprint in popular packages and level shifting options thanks to its separate power rails.
The peripheral complement of the LPC86x includes a CRC engine, I2C-bus interface, I3C-bus interface, up to three USARTs, two SPI interfaces, one multi-rate timer and a self-wake-up timer, one 12-bit ADC, one analogue comparator, function-configurable I/O ports through a switch matrix, and up to 54 general-purpose I/O pins.
This device is fully supported by NXP’s MCUXpresso Software and Tools, a comprehensive and cohesive set of free software development tools for Kinetis, LPC and i.MX RT microcontrollers. MCUXpresso SDK also includes project files for Keil MDK and IAR EWARM.
NXP has now released the LPCXpresso860-MAX development board to enable prototyping for the LPC86x family of MCUs, with Arduino and Pmod interfaces.
STMicroelectronics’ LPS22DF pressure sensor has received a NextNav certification, which guarantees performance and reliability for geolocation and other types of applications.
The Arduino Uno R4 is powered by the Renesas RA4M1 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 processor, providing a major boost in processing power and memory.
The Arduino Opta range of PLCs allows professionals to scale up automation projects, while leveraging the easy-to-use Arduino ecosystem.