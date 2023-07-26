Six-axis IMU with Qvar sensing channel

26 July 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The LSM6DSV16X from STMicroelectronics is a high-performance, low-power six-axis IMU, featuring a three-axis digital accelerometer and a three-axis digital gyroscope. The system offers the best IMU sensor with a triple-channel architecture for processing acceleration and angular rate data on three separate channels (user interface, OIS, and EIS), with dedicated configuration, processing, and filtering.

The LSM6DSV16X enables processes in edge computing, leveraging embedded dedicated features such as a finite state machine (FSM) for configurable motion tracking and a machine learning core (MLC) for context awareness with exportable AI features for IoT applications.

The LSM6DSV16X supports the adaptive self-configuration feature, which allows the FSM to automatically reconfigure the device in real time, based on the detection of a specific motion pattern or based on the output of a specific decision tree configured in the MLC, without any intervention from the host processor.

The LSM6DSV16X embeds a Qvar sensor for user interface functions like tap, double tap, long press, or left-right/right-left swiping.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





