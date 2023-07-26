Six-axis IMU with Qvar sensing channel

The LSM6DSV16X from STMicroelectronics is a high-performance, low-power six-axis IMU, featuring a three-axis digital accelerometer and a three-axis digital gyroscope. The system offers the best IMU sensor with a triple-channel architecture for processing acceleration and angular rate data on three separate channels (user interface, OIS, and EIS), with dedicated configuration, processing, and filtering.
The LSM6DSV16X enables processes in edge computing, leveraging embedded dedicated features such as a finite state machine (FSM) for configurable motion tracking and a machine learning core (MLC) for context awareness with exportable AI features for IoT applications.
The LSM6DSV16X supports the adaptive self-configuration feature, which allows the FSM to automatically reconfigure the device in real time, based on the detection of a specific motion pattern or based on the output of a specific decision tree configured in the MLC, without any intervention from the host processor.
The LSM6DSV16X embeds a Qvar sensor for user interface functions like tap, double tap, long press, or left-right/right-left swiping.
Combining a LPF and ADC driver for a 20 Vp-p signal
A mixed-signal ADC driver circuit's optimum performance depends on multiple variables: the driver's settling time, the RC filter's time constant, driving impedance, and the ADC sampling capacitor's kickback current, all interact during acquisition time and contribute towards sampling errors.
Dig deeper into the LPC860
NXP has now released the LPCXpresso860-MAX development board to enable prototyping for the LPC86x family of MCUs, with Arduino and Pmod interfaces.
Pressure sensor with NextNav certification
STMicroelectronics' LPS22DF pressure sensor has received a NextNav certification, which guarantees performance and reliability for geolocation and other types of applications.
Altron Arrow drives sustainable delivery
Altron Arrow has installed a 100 kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.
Multi-zone distance sensor with 90° field of view
STMicroelectronics has revealed a new FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor, with 90° field of view, to bring lifelike situational awareness to applications like home automation, computers, robots, and smart equipment.
Recently launched family of 32-bit µCs
NXP's LPC860 integrates a 32-bit Arm Cortex M0+ CPU, with a maximum clock frequency of 60 MHz, built-in nested interrupts, and a system tick timer for time tracking.
Radar MPU for 77 GHz applications
The S32R41 from NXP Semiconductors is a radar microprocessor unit which uses Arm Cortex-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores, combined with dedicated radar processing accelerators, to create an optimal radar processing chain.