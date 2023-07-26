Batch cleaner with built in ROSE tester

The Aqua ROSE 4.0, from Austin American Technology, introduces a new era to batch cleaning/ionic contamination testing with the new 4th-generation Aqua ROSE Batch Cleaner.

The Aqua ROSE 4.0 offers multiple cleaning and testing technologies previously not available in a compact footprint. In addition to aqueous and aqueous chemistry-based cleaning, the batch cleaner supports process temperature ranges from ambient to 80°C. An intuitive user interface allows the operator to select the type and duration of wash, number of rinse cycles, and duration of the forced-air dry cycle.

Efficient coherent washing and rinsing is completed using three spray wands to enable a fast cycle time for wash, rinse, ROSE test, and dry. The Aqua ROSE 4.0 also features a heated holding tank to provide a high cleanliness standard, allowing customers to meet and surpass cleanliness requirements.

Ideal for printed circuit boards, semiconductors, subassemblies and process tooling, the Aqua ROSE 4.0 brings flexible, unparalleled cleaning performance to the batch process.

