Microtronix: 30 years of excellence

26 July 2023 Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Microtronix Manufacturing dates back to 1993 when it was established by CEO Michael Goodyer with his wife, Louise. With an initial staff complement of only seven, the primary focus of the business was electronics contract manufacturing.


The company’s vision is to be recognised as the trusted leader in the provision of turnkey electronic contract manufacturing solutions in Africa, and this vision is driven by its cornerstone values:

Respect for oneself, fellow team members, the company and customers.

Honesty in all one’s interactions.

Integrity and doing the right thing.

Striving for excellence at all times.

Teamwork and realising that a team is more valuable than the individual.

From this small beginning, the company has successfully grown, and this growth necessitated the move to larger state-of-the-art custom-built premises in Randburg in 2004. Although Microtronix still occupies these premises, further expansion saw another factory being opened in 2015, and the group now boasts a staff complement of almost 400 highly trained employees.

Main focus

Initially the main business of the company was the supply of populated PCBs for niche markets like cashless gaming and the vending industry. Microtronix has, however, grown its customer base and its fleet of machinery to become a major player in the SMT manufacturing industry in South Africa. The company now specialises in PCB assembly and turnkey manufacturing for the mining, military, automotive, communications, power, security and media sectors, and its full range of services include:

• Turnkey electronic manufacturing.

• High-volume runs with quick turnaround time.

• Pre-production runs.

• SMT and conventional assembly.

• Component procurement.

• Testing.

After the manufacturing process is completed, all boards are inspected using automated optical inspection (AOI) machines, and a rework area is positioned at this point in the assembly to correct any small defects that may be found. These manufactured boards are all barcoded so that each batch may be traced back to a specific production run for further analysis. All services offered by the company are overseen by the ISO 9001:2015 quality management standard.

Recently, it has added solar manufacturing to its repertoire, and currently fabricates all products in the Insele Solar range which includes solar power management systems and inverters.

Microtronix firmly believes that the company’s power lies in its staff, and is committed to a continual improvement programme for its staff, equipment and operating procedures. Recently, four staff members represented the company in the 2023 Skill Competition on Hand Soldering, and Phumzile Majola was proudly placed second in Africa.


Outreach

Giving back to the community is also close to the company’s heart, and it is part of several initiatives to install and maintain solar lighting systems in rural areas and communities. Together with MX-Tech, solar-powered solutions and training were recently supplied to an area without a stable supply. This community now has access to reliable lighting and device charging, which has made studying possible after dark, and has improved their quality of life.

Its combination of equipment and skills makes Microtronix a world-class turnkey electronics contract manufacturer, and its ability to sell its products into First World markets is a true indication of the company’s world-class service.


