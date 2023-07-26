26 July 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
BTU International has released its newest development in reflow ovens. The Aurora platform is guiding the way to the Industry 4.0 factory of the future by seeing reflow in a new light. Using a combination of newly integrated process control technologies and innovative Wincon 8 reflow oven control software, Aurora provides the ultimate in thermal process performance.
Aurora systems feature modern conveyor options, a fully updated user interface, integrated Aqua Scrub flux management technology, innovative Smart Power energy savings software, and advanced process control technologies. The Aurora’s conveyor system offers five moveable rails with advanced centre support options, and dual-lane, dual-speed configurations. The conveyor platform, which can accommodate even wider boards than previous models, was designed concurrently to allow for the use of common parts.
The new Wincon 8 reflow oven control system was designed to mimic the style of SEMI E95-compliant interfaces and features a simplified and configurable main monitor graphic. The GUI navigation for Wincon 8 uses icons instead of menus, which significantly enhances the language independence of the control system.
To further minimise cost of ownership, the extraction of flux-laden gasses has been fully optimised and made integral to the oven’s heated zones, allowing even more efficient operation of the Aqua Scrub system, and resulting in less maintenance and downtime. The Smart Power feature has been upgraded for Aurora to use the available facility’s power even more efficiently during oven start-up, allowing customers to provide a smaller electrical service to the oven.
Aurora’s combination of superior thermal performance, process flexibility and vision for the future sets the new standard for reflow ovens.
Open-source pick and place machine
The LumenPnP v3 is an open-source, desktop pick and place machine designed for assembling prototypes in small runs up to manufacturing a few thousand units a year.
The system consists of a 12 V geared motor which drives a toothed segment of the drive unit’s coupling via a gear, providing a contact force of up to 1000 N and a service life of up to 500 000 load cycles.
The new compact AQUBE MV3 ONE from kolb is a fully automatic system not only for process-safe fine cleaning of screens and stencils, but with an optional function package, also suitable for PCBA cleaning or solder frame and carrier cleaning.
To promise customers short design-to-production cycles with an expansive product mix, material handling was a constant challenge, with parts being difficult to locate.
The YRM20DL from Yamaha is a premium high-efficiency modular design that achieves improved actual and per-unit-area productivity, with a newly developed high-rigidity dual-lane conveyor.
Efficient coherent washing and rinsing is completed using three spray wands to enable a fast cycle time for wash, rinse, ROSE test, and dry.
Microtronix has, however, grown its customer base and its fleet of machinery to become a major player in the SMT manufacturing industry in South Africa.
The new Centurion+ from Vitronics Soltec is a robust upgrade to the proven Centurion, with unique features that further minimise maintenance and keep the process chamber cleaner.
Zetech One has a range of soldering products from KOKI who are actively advancing next-generation soldering technologies such as halogen-free flux, anti-cracking solder alloys and low-melting-point solder alloys.