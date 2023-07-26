Reflow in a new light

26 July 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

BTU International has released its newest development in reflow ovens. The Aurora platform is guiding the way to the Industry 4.0 factory of the future by seeing reflow in a new light. Using a combination of newly integrated process control technologies and innovative Wincon 8 reflow oven control software, Aurora provides the ultimate in thermal process performance.

Aurora systems feature modern conveyor options, a fully updated user interface, integrated Aqua Scrub flux management technology, innovative Smart Power energy savings software, and advanced process control technologies. The Aurora’s conveyor system offers five moveable rails with advanced centre support options, and dual-lane, dual-speed configurations. The conveyor platform, which can accommodate even wider boards than previous models, was designed concurrently to allow for the use of common parts.

The new Wincon 8 reflow oven control system was designed to mimic the style of SEMI E95-compliant interfaces and features a simplified and configurable main monitor graphic. The GUI navigation for Wincon 8 uses icons instead of menus, which significantly enhances the language independence of the control system.

To further minimise cost of ownership, the extraction of flux-laden gasses has been fully optimised and made integral to the oven’s heated zones, allowing even more efficient operation of the Aqua Scrub system, and resulting in less maintenance and downtime. The Smart Power feature has been upgraded for Aurora to use the available facility’s power even more efficiently during oven start-up, allowing customers to provide a smaller electrical service to the oven.

Aurora’s combination of superior thermal performance, process flexibility and vision for the future sets the new standard for reflow ovens.

MyKay Tronics





