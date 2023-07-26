High solder paste reflow oven

Vitronics Soltec is releasing a new reflow soldering oven that addresses the unique challenges facing high solder paste customers. The new Centurion+ is a robust upgrade to the proven Centurion, with unique features that further minimise maintenance and keep the process chamber cleaner.

In applications that require a high amount of solder paste, the amount of maintenance required increases. To address this challenge the Centurion+ features greater accessibility to components that require maintenance. Easily removable blow boxes, with removable side plates, make cleaning easier in the cooling area. Easily removable baffle boxes on the infeed and outfeed reduce downtime for cleaning.

Centurion+ can be configured with Ultra CATHOX to handle more than 50 kg of solder paste per week. The patented CATHOX (catalytic thermal oxidiser) dramatically reduces maintenance requirements while keeping a clean process environment. It is very effective in removing volatile compounds from the process tunnel during reflow. In thermal oxidation, organic vapours are converted to hydrocarbons, which are captured by a filter. The design also ensures that when maintenance is required, easy access is provided, requiring few tools to complete the maintenance task.

“We designed the Centurion+ with considerable input from our customers, to make sure we were addressing all of their needs,” said Coco Zhang, ITW EAE reflow business manager. “We have a strong relationship with the world’s leading manufacturers and work directly with them to identify areas that need further innovation.”

With one of the best heat transfers in the industry, the Centurion is able to run any profile at the lowest set point possible, which minimises the thermal differences over the product and uses less energy. Superior process control ensures repeatability across the oven for consistently higher yields. A reliable and robust design ensures greater uptime, even with the toughest reflow requirements.

