Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



High-reliability solder products

26 July 2023

Zetech One has a range of soldering products from KOKI who are actively advancing next generation soldering technologies such as halogen-free flux, anti-cracking solder alloys and low-melting-point solder alloys, alongside its existing suite of high-quality soldering materials.

The full range of soldering products from KOKI includes:

• Residue-less solder.

• Jet dispensing/high-speed dispensing products.

• Test probe compatible residues.

• PoP paste.

• Laser soldering applications.

• Environmental testing of resistant residues.

• SMT adhesives.

A range of solder pastes to solve challenges, from pillowing and bridging to poor wetting and voiding is also available, with a selection between lead–free, leaded or halogen-free solder pastes on offer.

Koki’s recently updated S3X58-HF1100-3 halogen-free solder paste provides a powerful wetting performance equivalent to halogen-containing solder pastes whilst complying with the Halogen Free standard BS EN14582. The paste exhibits excellent print quality and drastically reduces flux splattering, while providing a stencil idle time of more than one hour.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 609 1244
Email: [email protected]
www: www.zetech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Zetech One


