Upgraded ultra-high-speed AOI

26 July 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Test Research has announced the launch of the ultra-high-speed 3D AOI, the TR7700QH SII. With 15 µm high resolution, 21 MP imaging, and large FOV inspection, the TR7700QH SII sets a new standard for inspection performance.

Operating at ultra-high speeds of up to 80 cm2/s, the TR7700QH SII surpasses its predecessor, the TR7700Q SII, with an impressive 40% increase in speed. The 3D AOI incorporates advanced AI algorithms and TRI’s Smart Programming for unmatched inspection coverage and precision. Built on an enhanced mechanical platform, the TR7700QH SII ensures stability, and precision during inspections, without compromising the cycle time.

Designed for high-throughput production manufacturing, such as the automotive and telecommunication electronics industries, the TR7700QH SII delivers precise metrology measurements and comprehensive inspection for large and high-density boards. The Smart AOI features the Multi-Step Function, enabling efficient inspection of components at different heights, up to 40 mm. The TR7700QH SII supports current smart factory standards, including the IPC-CFX and The Hermes Standard.

Credit(s)

Testerion





