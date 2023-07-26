Upgraded ultra-high-speed AOI

26 July 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Test Research has announced the launch of the ultra-high-speed 3D AOI, the TR7700QH SII. With 15 µm high resolution, 21 MP imaging, and large FOV inspection, the TR7700QH SII sets a new standard for inspection performance.
Operating at ultra-high speeds of up to 80 cm2/s, the TR7700QH SII surpasses its predecessor, the TR7700Q SII, with an impressive 40% increase in speed. The 3D AOI incorporates advanced AI algorithms and TRI’s Smart Programming for unmatched inspection coverage and precision. Built on an enhanced mechanical platform, the TR7700QH SII ensures stability, and precision during inspections, without compromising the cycle time.
Designed for high-throughput production manufacturing, such as the automotive and telecommunication electronics industries, the TR7700QH SII delivers precise metrology measurements and comprehensive inspection for large and high-density boards. The Smart AOI features the Multi-Step Function, enabling efficient inspection of components at different heights, up to 40 mm. The TR7700QH SII supports current smart factory standards, including the IPC-CFX and The Hermes Standard.
Open-source pick and place machine
The LumenPnP v3 is an open-source, desktop pick and place machine designed for assembling prototypes in small runs up to manufacturing a few thousand units a year.
Testing made easy
The system consists of a 12 V geared motor which drives a toothed segment of the drive unit’s coupling via a gear, providing a contact force of up to 1000 N and a service life of up to 500 000 load cycles.
The multitool for electronics cleaning
The new compact AQUBE MV3 ONE from kolb is a fully automatic system not only for process-safe fine cleaning of screens and stencils, but with an optional function package, also suitable for PCBA cleaning or solder frame and carrier cleaning.
Case study: material handling system
Editor's Choice
To promise customers short design-to-production cycles with an expansive product mix, material handling was a constant challenge, with parts being difficult to locate.
Modular dual-lane surface mounter
The YRM20DL from Yamaha is a premium high-efficiency modular design that achieves improved actual and per-unit-area productivity, with a newly developed high-rigidity dual-lane conveyor.
Batch cleaner with built in ROSE tester
Efficient coherent washing and rinsing is completed using three spray wands to enable a fast cycle time for wash, rinse, ROSE test, and dry.
Microtronix: 30 years of excellence
Editor's Choice
Microtronix has, however, grown its customer base and its fleet of machinery to become a major player in the SMT manufacturing industry in South Africa.
Reflow in a new light
Using a combination of newly integrated process control technologies and innovative Wincon 8 reflow oven control software, BTU’s Aurora provides the ultimate in thermal process performance.