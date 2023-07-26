Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

A renewed hope

26 July 2023 Editor's Choice


Peter Howells, Editor

July has been a slightly more positive time for businesses in South Africa and for engineers and technicians in the electronic engineering and manufacturing sector. The newly announced Section 12B tax incentive will allow businesses, individuals or trusts who pay tax, to claim a 125% deduction in the first year for all renewable energy projects. This is without a threshold on generation capacity.

After speaking to many individuals, this has ignited a fair amount of hope in the energy sector. The hope is that this incentive will lead to large-scale solar installations, thereby removing some of the current load from our tired grid and generation fleet. One can hope, can’t we? The question must be asked, however: Why did it take the government so long to issue this incentive, when the writing has been on the walls for the past ten years or more.

Why not DIY?

Having a vested interest in the education sector in South Africa, I am always interested in getting involved with the maker community. These communities are usually a melting pot of weird ideas and amazing contraptions, some of them built just for the heck of it.

There is one thing that I love about the maker community and DIY clan, especially when it comes to the younger generation; they simply do not have the experience yet to know their limitations or the limitations of the equipment they are working with. They have no idea what will work and what will not, and therefore, they are not afraid to try things.

Do they always get it right? Definitely not. I have seen some catastrophic results of projects doing nothing when powered on, projects blowing up when powered on, and even one that burst into flames shortly after being powered on, much to the initial horror of the young man who had built it. This horror, however, rapidly turned to laughter at the site of the slowly spinning car on fire.

And this is what the maker community is all about; trying things to see what works and having a chuckle at the failures, knowing that the learning experience has still benefitted from these failures.

Many of our readers are professionals in the electronic engineering sector, but I could almost bet my last rand that not one of them has never made a mistake. Making mistakes is human and inevitable, and learning from them is an important lesson.

On putting together this issue’s spotlight feature, I started to research the new systems and components available from the various retailers specialising in supplying the maker community. I was intrigued by how much the devices have improved. No longer do tinkerers and makers need to settle for 8-bit microcontrollers with only a handful of I/O to play with. The latest available SoCs feature modern 32-bit microcontrollers sporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and interfaces for both analogue and digital signals.

Even the ubiquitous Arduino Uno has seen a drastic leap forward with the new revision 4 (Uno R4) recently announced. With a modern 32-bit processor and sporting Espressif’s ESP32-S3 for Wi-Fi connectivity, this board now has the smarts to accomplish almost any task thrown at it. The best feature, however, is that even though the device has seen this dramatic improvement, the same form factor has been kept, allowing it to be used with the thousands of plug-in boards already designed for this ecosystem.

It’s an exciting time to be a member of the maker community. I wish I had more time to just sit and tinker again!


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: [email protected]
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Mobile devices in hazardous areas
Extech Safety Systems Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
Five areas where the requirements of IS are important and substantial to avoid ignition via mobile devices have been selected, with all references to SANS 60079-11:2012.

Read more...
Case study: material handling system
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To promise customers short design-to-production cycles with an expansive product mix, material handling was a constant challenge, with parts being difficult to locate.

Read more...
Portable GPU for AI applications
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Pocket AI module consists of an Nvidia RTX A500 GPU with 4 GB GDDR6 RAM onboard, 2048 CUDA cores, 64 Tensor cores, and 16 RT cores embedded.

Read more...
Microtronix: 30 years of excellence
Microtronix Manufacturing Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Microtronix has, however, grown its customer base and its fleet of machinery to become a major player in the SMT manufacturing industry in South Africa.

Read more...
LIDAR filters
Editor's Choice Opto-Electronics
LIDAR filters must be designed with the specific application and sensor type in mind to maximise signal-to-noise ratio.

Read more...
The smart future of field strength measurement
Accutronics Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Narda has realised the future of electromagnetic field measurements with its FieldMan, an easy-to-use instrument for reliable isotropic field measurements from 0 Hz up to 90 GHz.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: A better option for our youth!
Technews Publishing News
Soon after the democratic elections in 1994, the South African government declared 16 June as National Youth Day, and June as Youth Month. This was done in the hopes of ushering in a new era which fostered ...

Read more...
Why using PassThru technology can help extend an energy storage system’s life
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
PassThru mode is a controller operation that enables a power source to connect to a load directly, and is used in buck-boost or boost converters to improve efficiency and electromagnetic compatibility.

Read more...
Hammond announces new flame-retardant ABS 1556 family
Electrocomp Editor's Choice Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
IP54 sealed for general-purpose indoor use, the ABS material gives a lower price point than the polycarbonate used in the 1557, which is designed for installation outdoors and in aggressive environments.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Marvelling at the simple things
Technews Publishing Editor's Choice
Last month I had the opportunity to go away for a long weekend into the Gwahumbe Valley in Kwazulu-Natal. By midday on Friday, the car had been packed and we set off. With prior knowledge of where ...

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved