Webinar: High speed PCB design and manufacture

26 July 2023Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
EDA Technologies is offering a free webinar titled ‘High speed PCB design and manufacture – getting it right the first time’. In this webinar the complexities involved in designing high-speed PCB,s that are manufacturable and reliable, will be explored.
The following critical subjects will be covered:
• PCB stackup design.
• HDI design, including blind and buried via options.
• Impedance-controlled PCB design.
• Achieving signal integrity.
• Getting the right balance between functionality and cost.
Open-source pick and place machine
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The LumenPnP v3 is an open-source, desktop pick and place machine designed for assembling prototypes in small runs up to manufacturing a few thousand units a year.
Read more...Testing made easy Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The system consists of a 12 V geared motor which drives a toothed segment of the drive unit’s coupling via a gear, providing a contact force of up to 1000 N and a service life of up to 500 000 load cycles.
Read more...The multitool for electronics cleaning Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new compact AQUBE MV3 ONE from kolb is a fully automatic system not only for process-safe fine cleaning of screens and stencils, but with an optional function package, also suitable for PCBA cleaning or solder frame and carrier cleaning.
Read more...Case study: material handling system
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To promise customers short design-to-production cycles with an expansive product mix, material handling was a constant challenge, with parts being difficult to locate.
Read more...Modular dual-lane surface mounter Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The YRM20DL from Yamaha is a premium high-efficiency modular design that achieves improved actual and per-unit-area productivity, with a newly developed high-rigidity dual-lane conveyor.
Read more...Batch cleaner with built in ROSE tester Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Efficient coherent washing and rinsing is completed using three spray wands to enable a fast cycle time for wash, rinse, ROSE test, and dry.
Read more...Microtronix: 30 years of excellence Microtronix Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Microtronix has, however, grown its customer base and its fleet of machinery to become a major player in the SMT manufacturing industry in South Africa.
Read more...Reflow in a new light MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using a combination of newly integrated process control technologies and innovative Wincon 8 reflow oven control software, BTU’s Aurora provides the ultimate in thermal process performance.
Read more...High solder paste reflow oven Testerion
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new Centurion+ from Vitronics Soltec is a robust upgrade to the proven Centurion, with unique features that further minimise maintenance and keep the process chamber cleaner.
Read more...High-reliability solder products Zetech One
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Zetech One has a range of soldering products from KOKI who are actively advancing next-generation soldering technologies such as halogen-free flux, anti-cracking solder alloys and low-melting-point solder alloys.