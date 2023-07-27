Categories

Webinar: High speed PCB design and manufacture

26 July 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

EDA Technologies is offering a free webinar titled ‘High speed PCB design and manufacture – getting it right the first time’. In this webinar the complexities involved in designing high-speed PCB,s that are manufacturable and reliable, will be explored.

The following critical subjects will be covered:

• PCB stackup design.

• HDI design, including blind and buried via options.

• Impedance-controlled PCB design.

• Achieving signal integrity.

• Getting the right balance between functionality and cost.

Date: Thursday, 27 July 2023

Time: 11:00 SAST

To register for this webinar, visit http://bitly.ws/NYem


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 665 0375
Email: [email protected]
www: www.edatech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about EDA Technologies


