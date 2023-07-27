Webinar: High speed PCB design and manufacture

Further reading:

The LumenPnP v3 is an open-source, desktop pick and place machine designed for assembling prototypes in small runs up to manufacturing a few thousand units a year.The system consists of a 12 V geared motor which drives a toothed segment of the drive unit’s coupling via a gear, providing a contact force of up to 1000 N and a service life of up to 500 000 load cycles.The new compact AQUBE MV3 ONE from kolb is a fully automatic system not only for process-safe fine cleaning of screens and stencils, but with an optional function package, also suitable for PCBA cleaning or solder frame and carrier cleaning.To promise customers short design-to-production cycles with an expansive product mix, material handling was a constant challenge, with parts being difficult to locate.The YRM20DL from Yamaha is a premium high-efficiency modular design that achieves improved actual and per-unit-area productivity, with a newly developed high-rigidity dual-lane conveyor.Efficient coherent washing and rinsing is completed using three spray wands to enable a fast cycle time for wash, rinse, ROSE test, and dry.Microtronix has, however, grown its customer base and its fleet of machinery to become a major player in the SMT manufacturing industry in South Africa.Using a combination of newly integrated process control technologies and innovative Wincon 8 reflow oven control software, BTU’s Aurora provides the ultimate in thermal process performance.The new Centurion+ from Vitronics Soltec is a robust upgrade to the proven Centurion, with unique features that further minimise maintenance and keep the process chamber cleaner.Zetech One has a range of soldering products from KOKI who are actively advancing next-generation soldering technologies such as halogen-free flux, anti-cracking solder alloys and low-melting-point solder alloys.