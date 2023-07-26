High-precision GNSS positioning modules

u-blox has announced two new modules based on the u-blox F9 high-precision GNSS platform. The low-power NEO-F9P supports precise navigation and automation of moving industrial machinery, and the ZED-F9P-15B provides customers in the mobile robotics market with an L1/L5 option in addition to the L1/L2 bands.
The new u-blox NEO-F9P GNSS module features include concurrent reception of GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou, multi-band L1/L5 RTK, short convergence times, and reliable performance. The module delivers centimetre-level accuracy in seconds and comes in a small high-precision module form factor, 50% smaller than the regular u-blox ZED form factor.
This small size, coupled with very low power consumption and ANN-MB1 antenna compatibility, makes the u-blox NEO-F9P ideally suited for a wide range of use cases, including precise navigation and automation in smart antennas, UAVs, and mobile robotics. Offering reliable and efficient positioning, the module supports open, and standards-based correction services for enhanced performance, such as the u-blox PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service.
High-isolation SP4T switches RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
he new PE42445 and PE42446 switches integrate seamlessly into 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture, providing digital pre-distortion (DPD) feedback loops and transmitter monitoring signal paths, to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity in massive MIMO applications.
Read more...Adaptive system-on-chip NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Built on the proven Versal architecture, AMD’s VP1902 SoC delivers double the capacity and connectivity of the prior generation device.
Read more...Enhanced satellite communication module Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CC660D-LS module from Quectel offers versatile connectivity options, including L-band, S-band, and Band 23 connections, and in addition, supports 3GPP Release 17 IoT non-terrestrial network (IoT-NTN) connections.
Read more...2 to 20 GHz surface-mount limiter RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MADL-011100 from Macom is a lead-free wideband surface-mount limiter that integrates multiple limiter stages and blocking capacitors into a compact laminate package.
Read more...July’s Masterclass topics announced Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has released its upcoming Masterclass schedule for July which is designed to prepare engineers and technicians for the new wave of connected technologies.
Read more...RF high-pass filter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MFHP-000XXCH series from Marki Microwave are passive high-pass filter MMICs with passbands from 2 to 36 GHz, and a passband insertion loss of less than 1,30 dB.
Read more...Top-performing Industrial Ethernet IC Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
onsemi’s NCN26010 is a top-performing Industrial Ethernet MAC + PHY IC controller that provides high performance and reliability, and interfaces seamlessly with other components.