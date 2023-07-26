pSemi Corporation has announced its newest SP4T switches, featuring industry-leading broadband frequency coverage of up to 8 GHz. The PE42445 high-isolation 3 x 3 mm package and the PE42446 high-isolation 4 x 4 mm package switches deliver high linearity and excellent isolation performance, essential in 5G base stations.
The new PE42445 and PE42446 switches integrate seamlessly into 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture, providing digital pre-distortion (DPD) feedback loops and transmitter monitoring signal paths to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity in massive MIMO applications.
Thanks to their high reliability and extended operating temperature range, the new high-isolation SP4T switches can be used for a wide variety of applications, including DPD and VSWR monitoring, portable wireless radios, repeaters and E911 systems, and test and ATE equipment.
High-precision GNSS positioning modules RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox’s NEO-F9P enables precise navigation and automation of moving industrial machinery, while the ZED-F9P-15B offers customers in the mobile robotics market an L1/L5 alternative to L1/L2.
Read more...Adaptive system-on-chip NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Built on the proven Versal architecture, AMD’s VP1902 SoC delivers double the capacity and connectivity of the prior generation device.
Read more...Compact mil-grade 4 kW inverter RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 4000 W 115/230 V AC output inverter combines a low mass with an easy-to-use design for military, airborne, naval, and mobile high-reliability applications.
Read more...Enhanced satellite communication module Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CC660D-LS module from Quectel offers versatile connectivity options, including L-band, S-band, and Band 23 connections, and in addition, supports 3GPP Release 17 IoT non-terrestrial network (IoT-NTN) connections.
Read more...2 to 20 GHz surface-mount limiter RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MADL-011100 from Macom is a lead-free wideband surface-mount limiter that integrates multiple limiter stages and blocking capacitors into a compact laminate package.
Read more...July’s Masterclass topics announced Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has released its upcoming Masterclass schedule for July which is designed to prepare engineers and technicians for the new wave of connected technologies.
Read more...RF high-pass filter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MFHP-000XXCH series from Marki Microwave are passive high-pass filter MMICs with passbands from 2 to 36 GHz, and a passband insertion loss of less than 1,30 dB.