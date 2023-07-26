Categories

High-isolation SP4T switches

26 July 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

pSemi Corporation has announced its newest SP4T switches, featuring industry-leading broadband frequency coverage of up to 8 GHz. The PE42445 high-isolation 3 x 3 mm package and the PE42446 high-isolation 4 x 4 mm package switches deliver high linearity and excellent isolation performance, essential in 5G base stations.

The new PE42445 and PE42446 switches integrate seamlessly into 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture, providing digital pre-distortion (DPD) feedback loops and transmitter monitoring signal paths to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity in massive MIMO applications.

Thanks to their high reliability and extended operating temperature range, the new high-isolation SP4T switches can be used for a wide variety of applications, including DPD and VSWR monitoring, portable wireless radios, repeaters and E911 systems, and test and ATE equipment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


