Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Adaptive system-on-chip

26 July 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

An increase in the demand for AI applications has seen an explosion in new designs for AI, autonomous systems, and communications. These future designs come with unprecedented complexity and require systems to be both powerful and adaptable.

AMD has announced a solution to these challenges in the form of the world’s largest adaptive SoC and FPGA, the Versal Premium VP1902. Built on the proven Versal architecture, the VP1902 delivers double the capacity and connectivity of the prior generation device.

With double the capacity, massive, sophisticated designs required to push the limits of computing performance can be supported. Doubling the connectivity options allows for clocking designs at higher clock rates, thereby enabling designers to verify designs faster and speed up software development and debugging.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


