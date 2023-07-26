Adaptive system-on-chip

An increase in the demand for AI applications has seen an explosion in new designs for AI, autonomous systems, and communications. These future designs come with unprecedented complexity and require systems to be both powerful and adaptable.
AMD has announced a solution to these challenges in the form of the world’s largest adaptive SoC and FPGA, the Versal Premium VP1902. Built on the proven Versal architecture, the VP1902 delivers double the capacity and connectivity of the prior generation device.
With double the capacity, massive, sophisticated designs required to push the limits of computing performance can be supported. Doubling the connectivity options allows for clocking designs at higher clock rates, thereby enabling designers to verify designs faster and speed up software development and debugging.
High-precision GNSS positioning modules RF Design
u-blox’s NEO-F9P enables precise navigation and automation of moving industrial machinery, while the ZED-F9P-15B offers customers in the mobile robotics market an L1/L5 alternative to L1/L2.
High-isolation SP4T switches
he new PE42445 and PE42446 switches integrate seamlessly into 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture, providing digital pre-distortion (DPD) feedback loops and transmitter monitoring signal paths, to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity in massive MIMO applications.
Enhanced satellite communication module
The CC660D-LS module from Quectel offers versatile connectivity options, including L-band, S-band, and Band 23 connections, and in addition, supports 3GPP Release 17 IoT non-terrestrial network (IoT-NTN) connections.
2 to 20 GHz surface-mount limiter
The MADL-011100 from Macom is a lead-free wideband surface-mount limiter that integrates multiple limiter stages and blocking capacitors into a compact laminate package.
July's Masterclass topics announced
Quectel has released its upcoming Masterclass schedule for July which is designed to prepare engineers and technicians for the new wave of connected technologies.
RF high-pass filter
The MFHP-000XXCH series from Marki Microwave are passive high-pass filter MMICs with passbands from 2 to 36 GHz, and a passband insertion loss of less than 1,30 dB.