Pressure sensor with NextNav certification

STMicroelectronics’ LPS22DF pressure sensor has received a NextNav certification, which guarantees performance and reliability for geolocation and other types of applications. The qualification thus delivers new assurances to an increasing number of makers needing precise vertical positioning information for regulatory or market reasons.
The device supports a maximum pressure of 1260 hPa, while only consuming 9,4 µA in high-performance mode. It has a unique full-moulded package to ensure dust and mould resistance. While traditional packages use a cavity, ST uses microscopic holes much smaller than the traditional 20 µm dust particles. Consequently, the device lets the air through, but isn’t sensitive to the degradation caused by dust thanks to the microscopic holes and a silicon cap protecting the sensing membrane. As a result, makers can use the device in many manufacturing settings without worrying about damage caused by dust particles.
The LPS22DF embeds a unique MEMS design that reduces the drift significantly and accelerates recovery after soldering. In certain settings, makers could even do away with a recalibration after the soldering process. Additionally, the LPS22DF’s design provides long-term stability by limiting the amount of drift over time.
Combining a LPF and ADC driver for a 20 Vp-p signal Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
A mixed-signal ADC driver circuit’s optimum performance depends on multiple variables: the driver’s settling time, the RC filter’s time constant, driving impedance, and the ADC sampling capacitor’s kickback current, all interact during acquisition time and contribute towards sampling errors.
Read more...Multi-zone distance sensor with 90° field of view Avnet Silica
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has revealed a new FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor, with 90° field of view, to bring lifelike situational awareness to applications like home automation, computers, robots, and smart equipment.
Read more...Low-cost MCU with Arm Cortex-M0+ cores EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s LPC86x is a cost-effective Arm Cortex-M0+ based 32-bit MCU family operating at a frequency of up to 60 MHz and supporting up to 64 KB of flash memory and up to 8 KB SRAM.
Read more...Six-axis IMU with Qvar sensing channel Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The LSM6DSV16X from STMicroelectronics is a high-performance, low-power six-axis IMU, featuring a three-axis digital accelerometer and a three-axis digital gyroscope.
Read more...Battery protection evaluation board EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon now offers its EVAL_BDPS_DRIVER evaluation board, which allows a modular driving of high and low side back-to-back MOSFETs and a high MOSFET parallelisation count.
Read more...STM32 family of microcontrollers EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The STM32 family of 32-bit microcontrollers based on the Arm Cortex-M processor and MPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A7 processor is designed to offer new degrees of freedom to MCU and MPU users.
Read more...Ultra-low power EEPROM EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronic’s high-density ultra-low power EEPROM combines datalogging and firmware management on a single memory.