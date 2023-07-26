Pressure sensor with NextNav certification

26 July 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

STMicroelectronics’ LPS22DF pressure sensor has received a NextNav certification, which guarantees performance and reliability for geolocation and other types of applications. The qualification thus delivers new assurances to an increasing number of makers needing precise vertical positioning information for regulatory or market reasons.

The device supports a maximum pressure of 1260 hPa, while only consuming 9,4 µA in high-performance mode. It has a unique full-moulded package to ensure dust and mould resistance. While traditional packages use a cavity, ST uses microscopic holes much smaller than the traditional 20 µm dust particles. Consequently, the device lets the air through, but isn’t sensitive to the degradation caused by dust thanks to the microscopic holes and a silicon cap protecting the sensing membrane. As a result, makers can use the device in many manufacturing settings without worrying about damage caused by dust particles.

The LPS22DF embeds a unique MEMS design that reduces the drift significantly and accelerates recovery after soldering. In certain settings, makers could even do away with a recalibration after the soldering process. Additionally, the LPS22DF’s design provides long-term stability by limiting the amount of drift over time.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940 , [email protected], www.ebv.com

