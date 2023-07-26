Panasonic Industry InfoHub

26 July 2023 News

Customers of Panasonic Industry’s industrial motors, HM-series HMIs, Panasonic PLCs, or the Industry 4.0 communicator FP-I4C can now find a comprehensive and state-of-the-art data portal: the Panasonic Industry InfoHub.

This all-new InfoHub is a free online portal containing programming libraries, documentation, and downloads for various Panasonic equipment. Not only does it comprise software files and programming libraries for motion control and network protocols, but also user manuals, the latest software versions, and example projects. Short instructions and entire help systems are also available.

With this wide-ranging database that is openly accessible, manufacturers, machine builders, and engineers in the factory automation market benefit from the clearly structured and extensive online service.

For more information visit https://industry.panasonic.eu/infohub





