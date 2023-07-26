Panasonic Industry InfoHub
26 July 2023
News
Customers of Panasonic Industry’s industrial motors, HM-series HMIs, Panasonic PLCs, or the Industry 4.0 communicator FP-I4C can now find a comprehensive and state-of-the-art data portal: the Panasonic Industry InfoHub.
This all-new InfoHub is a free online portal containing programming libraries, documentation, and downloads for various Panasonic equipment. Not only does it comprise software files and programming libraries for motion control and network protocols, but also user manuals, the latest software versions, and example projects. Short instructions and entire help systems are also available.
With this wide-ranging database that is openly accessible, manufacturers, machine builders, and engineers in the factory automation market benefit from the clearly structured and extensive online service.
For more information visit https://industry.panasonic.eu/infohub
Further reading:
Quectel’s August masterclass series
Quectel Wireless Solutions
News
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the topics for its August masterclass series, with the focus on the IoT framework.
Read more...
GirlCode’s annual hackathon
News
GirlCode has announced its annual GirlCode Hackathon, scheduled to take place on 5 to 6 August 2023, and focussing on the theme ‘AI for Women’.
Read more...
New look for Vepac Electronics online
Vepac Electronics
News
Vepac Electronics, a primary supplier of industrial electronic components to the South African industry, has had a major overhaul of its website.
Read more...
Pi Pico W XRP platform
Netram Technologies
News
Aimed at kids (or curious adults) starting their journey into the robotics field, the unit is powered by the RP2040 aboard the Pi Pico W, allowing complete beginners to dive straight in using simple block coding before progressing up to a more powerful python environment.
Read more...
Semiconductor sales inching forward
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $40,7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1,7% compared to April 2023.
Read more...
Change to EBV’s executive management team
EBV Electrolink
News
EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has announced a change at the top of its executive management team.
Read more...
Altron Arrow drives sustainable delivery
Altron Arrow
News
Altron Arrow has installed a 100 kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.
Read more...
South African shares first prize for Engineering Innovation
News
Edmund Wessels, the second South African to take home the award, won with a novel device for women’s reproductive health.
Read more...
Holt wins premier award
ASIC Design Services
News
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced that Raytheon Technologies Corporation, one of the world’s largest defence manufacturers, has recognised Holt with a premier award for performance in 2022 for overall excellence in cost competitiveness.
Read more...
White-Rabbit nodes for SKA telescope
News
Safran Electronics and Defense will provide more than 200 White Rabbit (WR) devices for the Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO).
Read more...