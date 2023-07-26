Signal Integrity Handbook

26 July 2023 Interconnection

Samtec’s newly updated Signal Integrity Handbook is available to support one’s understanding of SI basics like impedance, insertion loss, and crosstalk, and how they are critical to an optimised system design.

The purpose of the SI Handbook is to provide a reference text for those with little or no SI experience who are tasked with selecting a high-speed interconnect. The information included has been carefully developed by Samtec’s industry-leading signal integrity engineers to help facilitate informed decisions when specifying components that will affect a system’s performance.

Some of the topics included are:

• Signal integrity fundamentals.

• Signalling terms.

• Frequency domains and S-Parameters.

• Time domain.

• Single value metrics.

To download a copy of the handbook, visit http://bitly.ws/KXdN





