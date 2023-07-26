Signal Integrity Handbook
26 July 2023
Interconnection
Samtec’s newly updated Signal Integrity Handbook is available to support one’s understanding of SI basics like impedance, insertion loss, and crosstalk, and how they are critical to an optimised system design.
The purpose of the SI Handbook is to provide a reference text for those with little or no SI experience who are tasked with selecting a high-speed interconnect. The information included has been carefully developed by Samtec’s industry-leading signal integrity engineers to help facilitate informed decisions when specifying components that will affect a system’s performance.
Some of the topics included are:
• Signal integrity fundamentals.
• Signalling terms.
• Frequency domains and S-Parameters.
• Time domain.
• Single value metrics.
To download a copy of the handbook, visit http://bitly.ws/KXdN
Further reading:
High-pin count, low-profile interconnect series
Avnet Abacus
Interconnection
Harwin has expanded its product offering by announcing the Archer .8 series with a 5 mm stack height and dual-row 0,8 mm-pitch board-to-board connectors.
Read more...
New evaluation and development kits
Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Samtec-designed evaluation and development kits simplify the interconnect design process by offering the industry’s most comprehensive set of interconnect evaluation and development tools.
Read more...
Ultra-rugged connectors enhance IIoT connectivity
Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released ultra-robust Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity solutions to meet the specific requirements of IIoT applications in rugged environments.
Read more...
PAM4 and its adoption by PCIe 6.0
Avnet Abacus
Interconnection
PAM4 enables the doubling of the data throughput, while using the same Nyquist frequency used by an NRZ modulation system.
Read more...
A new space switch for satellite applications
Hiconnex
Interconnection
With the new Quartz-S from Radiall, satellite manufacturers can now secure a robust architecture with redundancy rings, while saving weight, having more compact systems, and reducing the final BoM.
Read more...
Waterproof circular power connectors
Future Electronics
Interconnection
The Mini Buccaneer waterproof and dustproof circular power connectors from Bulgin handle power loads up to 10 A at 250 V.
Read more...
Low profile BGA mezzanine connector
RS South Africa
Interconnection
Hirose Electric has released the IT14 Series, a hermaphroditic board-to-board connector that supports up to 112 Gbps PAM4 transmission speed.
Read more...
AcceleRate extreme density and performance systems
Altron Arrow
Interconnection
Samtec’s board-to-board and cable assemblies feature extreme density with up to 1000 total I/Os on a 0,635 mm pitch, while still providing incredible 112 Gbps PAM4 performance.
Read more...
ePower-Lite three-pole connector
Startech Industrial
Interconnection
Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its ePower-Lite line to include a three-pole connector for voltages up to 850 V DC.
Read more...
New connector system improves power integrity
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Interconnection
By optimising power integrity, Samtec’s new connector provides a greater signal integrity margin and improves power and thermal efficiency.
Read more...