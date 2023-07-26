New look for Vepac Electronics online

Vepac Electronics, a primary supplier of industrial electronic components to the South African industry, has had a major overhaul of its website. The redesign sees a neater interface equally at home on a large screen computer or a small-screened smartphone or tablet.
Browsing between the five major sections is easy and intuitive. The home page provides access to the latest product news and allows one to sign up to Vepac’s newsletter.
The Products link provides access to the various product categories available, both graphically and in text form. Once a category is selected, sub-categories are displayed allowing one to drill down to the required product. A search box is also provided on the products pages.
A link to various Vepac catalogues is also provided, and technical articles are available through a third link. Finally, all contact details are also provided.
News
Customers of Panasonic Industry’s industrial motors, HM-series HMIs, Panasonic PLCs, or the Industry 4.0 communicator FP-I4C can now find a comprehensive and state-of-the-art data portal: the Panasonic Industry InfoHub.
News
Aimed at kids (or curious adults) starting their journey into the robotics field, the unit is powered by the RP2040 aboard the Pi Pico W, allowing complete beginners to dive straight in using simple block coding before progressing up to a more powerful python environment.
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $40,7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1,7% compared to April 2023.
News
Altron Arrow has installed a 100 kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.
News
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced that Raytheon Technologies Corporation, one of the world’s largest defence manufacturers, has recognised Holt with a premier award for performance in 2022 for overall excellence in cost competitiveness.