New look for Vepac Electronics online

26 July 2023 News

Vepac Electronics, a primary supplier of industrial electronic components to the South African industry, has had a major overhaul of its website. The redesign sees a neater interface equally at home on a large screen computer or a small-screened smartphone or tablet.

Browsing between the five major sections is easy and intuitive. The home page provides access to the latest product news and allows one to sign up to Vepac’s newsletter.

The Products link provides access to the various product categories available, both graphically and in text form. Once a category is selected, sub-categories are displayed allowing one to drill down to the required product. A search box is also provided on the products pages.

A link to various Vepac catalogues is also provided, and technical articles are available through a third link. Finally, all contact details are also provided.

For more information visit www.vepac.co.za

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





