IHLP design calculator
26 July 2023
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s Design Calculator Express is designed to allow the user to quickly and accurately determine the best IHLx inductor to use in their buck or boost converter design. The online calculator allows the user to either select options or input required data. Once entered, the data is then used to provide a range of options suitable to the inputted design criteria.
Various user-selectable options include whether the design is buck or boost, the maximum footprint of the required component, and whether the design is automotive or commercial grade. After entering Vin, Vout, the required switching frequency, output current and temperature rating, a list of available components is provided.
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/L3xh
Further reading:
250 W DC/DC converter module
Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
This high-reliability quarter brick converter, ideal for mission-critical applications, offers a permanent input voltage range of 16 to 75 V DC (up to 80 V DC for 1 s) and a constant output voltage of 28 V DC.
Read more...
Power converters
Power Electronics / Power Management
TME offers a wide range of PCB-mount and open-frame converters manufactured by Cincon.
Read more...
Compact mil-grade 4 kW inverter
RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 4000 W 115/230 V AC output inverter combines a low mass with an easy-to-use design for military, airborne, naval, and mobile high-reliability applications.
Read more...
Automotive grade isolated MOSFET driver
RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.
Read more...
Low-profile baseplate-cooled power solutions
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has announced a new series of low profile, baseplate-cooled 160 W AC/DC power solutions, to complement the previously released 75 and 110 W versions.
Read more...
Battery protection evaluation board
EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon now offers its EVAL_BDPS_DRIVER evaluation board, which allows a modular driving of high and low side back-to-back MOSFETs and a high MOSFET parallelisation count.
Read more...
Next-gen embedded motor controller
RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.
Read more...
Why using PassThru technology can help extend an energy storage system’s life
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
PassThru mode is a controller operation that enables a power source to connect to a load directly, and is used in buck-boost or boost converters to improve efficiency and electromagnetic compatibility.
Read more...
Electronic loads up to 30 kW
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Available in conventional and regenerative topologies, these DC electronic loads from EA Elektro-Automatik offer power ratings up to 15 kW in 3U or 30 kW in 4U chassis with maximum 2000 V DC.
Read more...
500 W military-grade DC/DC converter
Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MGDM-500 series features a range of 500 W military-grade isolated DC/DC converters with a wide input voltage range of 9-36 V DC, and either a 12, 15, 24, 28 or 48 V DC output.
Read more...