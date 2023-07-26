IHLP design calculator

26 July 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Vishay’s Design Calculator Express is designed to allow the user to quickly and accurately determine the best IHLx inductor to use in their buck or boost converter design. The online calculator allows the user to either select options or input required data. Once entered, the data is then used to provide a range of options suitable to the inputted design criteria.

Various user-selectable options include whether the design is buck or boost, the maximum footprint of the required component, and whether the design is automotive or commercial grade. After entering V in , V out , the required switching frequency, output current and temperature rating, a list of available components is provided.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/L3xh






