Open-source pick and place machine

26 July 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The LumenPnP v3 by Opulo is an open-source, desktop pick and place machine designed for assembling prototypes in small runs up to manufacturing a few thousand units a year. The unit is capable of working with a maximum board size of 225 x 400 mm, and can handle components down to 0402 in size.

The complete system is available in an easy-to-assemble kit with pre-built machine assemblies, requiring less than an hour for the build and configuration. The system comprises dual nozzles. Having two pick and place heads means that twice as many components can be placed compared to the previous version, optimising production runs. A provided test board is included to help with the calibration and setup of the machine.

The system has a built-in closed loop vision system with integrated lighting. Two cameras provide vision calibration. An 8 mm strip feeder support is built in and installing a slot harness allows the use of up to 50 feeders.

With a placement speed of up to 800 CPH, the LumenPnP allows automation of SMT assemblies saving both time and frustration when doing the placements by hand.

For more information visit www.opulo.io





