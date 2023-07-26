Pi Pico W XRP platform

Raspberry Pi has announced a new robotics platform called the XRP (experiential robotics platform) powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico W. This robotics kit is built by Sparkfun in collaboration with DEKA Research and Development and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The XRP platform is supported by an open coding environment.
Aimed at kids (or curious adults) starting their journey into the robotics field, the unit is powered by the RP2040 aboard the Pi Pico W, allowing complete beginners to dive straight in using simple block coding before progressing up to a more powerful python environment.
The kit requires no soldering to build and comes with the following parts:
• XRP controller board with Raspberry Pi Pico W and Qwiic connector.
• XRP chassis plus additional plastic parts to build the body of the robot.
• Ultrasonic distance sensor.
• Sub-micro size servo.
• Two hobby motors with encoders.
• Custom line-follower board.
• Two caster wheels.
• Two O-rings, two flexible Qwiic cables, one battery holder.
Panasonic Industry InfoHub
Customers of Panasonic Industry’s industrial motors, HM-series HMIs, Panasonic PLCs, or the Industry 4.0 communicator FP-I4C can now find a comprehensive and state-of-the-art data portal: the Panasonic Industry InfoHub.
Semiconductor sales inching forward
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $40,7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1,7% compared to April 2023.
Altron Arrow drives sustainable delivery Altron Arrow
Altron Arrow has installed a 100 kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.
Holt wins premier award ASIC Design Services
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced that Raytheon Technologies Corporation, one of the world’s largest defence manufacturers, has recognised Holt with a premier award for performance in 2022 for overall excellence in cost competitiveness.