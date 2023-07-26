Pi Pico W XRP platform

26 July 2023 News

Raspberry Pi has announced a new robotics platform called the XRP (experiential robotics platform) powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico W. This robotics kit is built by Sparkfun in collaboration with DEKA Research and Development and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The XRP platform is supported by an open coding environment.

Aimed at kids (or curious adults) starting their journey into the robotics field, the unit is powered by the RP2040 aboard the Pi Pico W, allowing complete beginners to dive straight in using simple block coding before progressing up to a more powerful python environment.

The kit requires no soldering to build and comes with the following parts:

• XRP controller board with Raspberry Pi Pico W and Qwiic connector.

• XRP chassis plus additional plastic parts to build the body of the robot.

• Ultrasonic distance sensor.

• Sub-micro size servo.

• Two hobby motors with encoders.

• Custom line-follower board.

• Two caster wheels.

• Two O-rings, two flexible Qwiic cables, one battery holder.

Credit(s)

Netram Technologies





