Arduino Opta WiFi micro-PLC

The Arduino Opta is a secure, easy-to-use micro-PLC with Industrial IoT capabilities. Designed in partnership with Finder, Opta allows professionals to scale up automation projects, while leveraging the Arduino ecosystem. The system supports both Arduino sketch (for high-level C programming, moving it into the realms of a PAC) and standard PLC languages, including LLD (ladder logic diagram) and FBD (function block diagram).
Its powerful STM32H747XI dual-core Cortex-M7 +M4 MCU allows users to perform real-time control, monitoring and implementation of predictive maintenance applications. Secure by design, it supports OTA firmware updates and ensures data security from the hardware to the Cloud thanks to the onboard secure element and X.509 Standard compliance.
Various connectivity options make keeping everything under control effortless via real-time dashboards combined with the intuitive Arduino Cloud (or other third-party services). The Opta range maintains the Arduino Pro’s signature easy deployment in production, thanks to a large library of readily available software and Arduino sketches.
Opta comes in three variants, allowing the user to choose the best option for the specific project. Opta WiFi features Ethernet onboard and USB-C programming ports; Opta RS485 features a half-duplex UART connectivity interface; and Opta Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Low Energy adds BLE to the communication mix.
NXP has now released the LPCXpresso860-MAX development board to enable prototyping for the LPC86x family of MCUs, with Arduino and Pmod interfaces.
The Arduino Uno R4 is powered by the Renesas RA4M1 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 processor, providing a major boost in processing power and memory.
The Ox64 single board computer from the company Pine64 is a RISC-V based SBC powered by Bouffalo Lab’s BL808 64-bit RISC-V CPU.
A simple GPS tracker build using a Particle Photon Wi-Fi microcontroller and an EM406 GPS module with location visible on the Blynk app embedded map.
The new version of the micro:bit sees an upgrade to the nRF52833 processor and features a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M4 FPU, which is four times faster than its predecessor.
NXP’s LPC86x is a cost-effective Arm Cortex-M0+ based 32-bit MCU family operating at a frequency of up to 60 MHz and supporting up to 64 KB of flash memory and up to 8 KB SRAM.