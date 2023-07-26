Arduino Opta WiFi micro-PLC

The Arduino Opta is a secure, easy-to-use micro-PLC with Industrial IoT capabilities. Designed in partnership with Finder, Opta allows professionals to scale up automation projects, while leveraging the Arduino ecosystem. The system supports both Arduino sketch (for high-level C programming, moving it into the realms of a PAC) and standard PLC languages, including LLD (ladder logic diagram) and FBD (function block diagram).

Its powerful STM32H747XI dual-core Cortex-M7 +M4 MCU allows users to perform real-time control, monitoring and implementation of predictive maintenance applications. Secure by design, it supports OTA firmware updates and ensures data security from the hardware to the Cloud thanks to the onboard secure element and X.509 Standard compliance.

Various connectivity options make keeping everything under control effortless via real-time dashboards combined with the intuitive Arduino Cloud (or other third-party services). The Opta range maintains the Arduino Pro’s signature easy deployment in production, thanks to a large library of readily available software and Arduino sketches.

Opta comes in three variants, allowing the user to choose the best option for the specific project. Opta WiFi features Ethernet onboard and USB-C programming ports; Opta RS485 features a half-duplex UART connectivity interface; and Opta Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Low Energy adds BLE to the communication mix.

